After 24 years, Perfect Dark is making a comeback via Nintendo Switch's priciest subscription service, complete with online multiplayer
It'll be playable later today
It's been 24 years since the original release of Perfect Dark, but it's finally making a comeback via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, complete with the addition of online multiplayer.
Announced during June's Nintendo Direct, the Nintendo 64 version of Perfect Dark is one of the latest additions to the library of games available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, and it'll be playable later today. While the first game in the series did get a re-release on Xbox 360 back in 2010, it's still been a solid minute since it was given any attention, so it's nice to see it back in the spotlight.
Otherwise, a handful of other games are also being added to the Expansion Pack library today – subscribers can look forward to the addition of Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, as well as the GBA classics Metroid: Zero Mission, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords. The only catch is the price – the Expansion Pack subscription cost is notably higher than your standard NSO service, but games like these being available on it will no doubt make it worth it for many.
Across the board, this has been a very solid Nintendo Direct – as well as the reveal of a brand new Zelda game – which will actually feature playable Princess Zelda – we've finally been shown our very first look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which I'm not sure anyone saw coming. It's been seven years since that fateful reveal, but lo and behold, it's real, and it'll be launching some time next year.
Keep up with all the announcements from the Nintendo Direct with our coverage of all the news.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.