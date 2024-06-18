After 24 years, Perfect Dark is making a comeback via Nintendo Switch's priciest subscription service, complete with online multiplayer

It's been 24 years since the original release of Perfect Dark, but it's finally making a comeback via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, complete with the addition of online multiplayer.

Announced during June's Nintendo Direct, the Nintendo 64 version of Perfect Dark is one of the latest additions to the library of games available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, and it'll be playable later today. While the first game in the series did get a re-release on Xbox 360 back in 2010, it's still been a solid minute since it was given any attention, so it's nice to see it back in the spotlight.

Otherwise, a handful of other games are also being added to the Expansion Pack library today – subscribers can look forward to the addition of Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, as well as the GBA classics Metroid: Zero Mission, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords. The only catch is the price – the Expansion Pack subscription cost is notably higher than your standard NSO service, but games like these being available on it will no doubt make it worth it for many.

Across the board, this has been a very solid Nintendo Direct – as well as the reveal of a brand new Zelda game – which will actually feature playable Princess Zelda – we've finally been shown our very first look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond , which I'm not sure anyone saw coming. It's been seven years since that fateful reveal, but lo and behold, it's real, and it'll be launching some time next year.

