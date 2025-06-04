Street Fighter 6 sees Capcom follow the road Nintendo abandoned in Animal Crossing by adding a collection of stone-cold NES bangers

Capcom has added NES games to its roster of retro titles included in Street Fighter 6, and I fear it's a better drop than most of the Nintendo Switch Online NES games. We haven't seen this kind of game-within-a-game generosity since Animal Crossing on the GameCube.

Out of all the third party Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 is arguably the best of the bunch (and by arguably, I mean it is but I don't want the Cyberpunk fans to come after me). Alongside the game's arrival on the Switch 2 this week, Capcom has released the final fighter of the games DLC Season 2 – that being Elena from Street Fighter 3 – as well as dropping a new balance patch into the game.

Since it launched, Street Fighter 6 has allowed you to play some Capcom arcade classics within it, from the likes of classic Street Fighter titles, the all-time banger Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, and even out there choices like Savage Bees.

However, with this new update, Capcom has folded NES titles into the game (presumably in celebration of its arrival on a Nintendo platform. The four titles included are a great selection of some of the best games on the NES and Street Fighter 2010 (spotted by Push Square).

Included are Mighty Final Fight, which is a chibi remake (demake?) of Capcom's classic arcade beat 'em up which is canon to the Street Fighter universe. On the Street Fighter side there is Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight, which is a really rough side scroller that feels like a different game that had the Street Fighter brand slapped on it at the last second.

Finally there's a one-two punch of two of the best NES games ever made: Bionic Commando and Mega Man 3. Bionic Commando is a 2D side-scroller where you're unable to jump and must rely on your robot arm to get business done, and still holds up as a classic today (although the Xbox 360 remake is better).

And Mega Man 3 is, to put it simply, a banger. It's arguably the best Mega Man game there is, and probably the best game available in SF6's classic game roster (except Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, no one's touching that).

Despite being a big supporter of Nintendo usually, Capcom has barely touched the Nintendo Switch Online apps, with Ghosts and Goblins being the only series that consistently gets releases on there. Granted, the Mega Man games are all in the Mega Man Legacy Collection, but Bionic Commando is a glaring omission that's finally going to be on Switch 2.

Over a decade ago, Nintendo fans started getting used to the idea of NES games coming as free pack-ins with then-modern titles. We had examples like the extensive selection of retro titles in the original Animal Crossing, or the version of NES Metroid you could unlock by connecting Prime and Fusion together.

Of course, the Wii Virtual Console a few years later taught Nintendo that fans were more than willing to pay extra for access to NES, and that's culminated in the Nintendo Switch Online library we can subscribe to today. Here's hoping Capcom doesn't get wind of the idea that these games could be sold separately.



Stick with us to stay in the loop for all the upcoming Switch 2 games you need to known about.