Fantasian, the lovely JRPG quietly released by Final Fantasy mastermind Hironobu Sakaguchi years ago, is escaping Apple jail and coming to Switch this year

As rumors have long suggested, Fantasian, the lovely JRPG from Final Fantasy mastermind Hironobu Sakaguchi, also featuring composer Nobuo Uematsu, is breaking out of Apple Arcade and onto Nintendo Switch later this year.

Announced during today's Nintendo Direct live showcase, Fantasian: Neo Dimension brings the 2021 Apple Arcade hit to Switch sometime this holiday season, specifically winter. Naturally, that's all that was confirmed during the Nintendo stream. There were previously traces of a Steam release as well, though we're still awaiting confirmation there.

For now, it's nice to see Fantasian escape mobile platforms and find a new audience. As the latest game from Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey developer Mistwalker, the 2021 RPG was well received, earning a solid 80 on Metacritic .

"Assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world," the official blurb reads. "Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas."

Presumably, in addition to TV-appropriate upscaled art, the console version boasts "brand new features including English and Japanese voiceovers and an additional difficulty option."

It's been a great Nintendo Direct for re-released RPGs. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake finally launches over 3 years after it was first revealed, and it's not just on Switch . Better still, Square Enix is giving the original JRPGs an HD-2D upgrade with Dragon Quest 1 & 2 in 2025 , completing the Erdrick trilogy.

Meanwhile, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the first new entry in the series in almost 9 years, and it boasts "evolved bros moves."