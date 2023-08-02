Looks like the acclaimed JRPG from Final Fantasy's creators is finally coming to a platform where you can actually buy it

Fantasian, an acclaimed JRPG from the core creators of the Final Fantasy series, seems like it's finally ditching Apple Arcade exclusivity and coming to PC (and potentially other platforms).

If you haven't heard of Fantasian, that's probably because it's been exclusive to Apple Arcade since it launched back in 2021. That hasn't stopped it from receiving largely glowing reviews from critics and players alike, but it definitely hasn't gotten the attention it likely would've if it had launched on other platforms.

Thankfully, the game recently cropped up on the Steam Database as "Fantasian Playtest", and although it doesn't have a full product listing yet, that's a pretty surefire sign that it's in the process of being ported to PC.

Fantasian was produced and written by Hironobu Sakaguchi and composed by Nobuo Uematsu, the veteran duo behind much of the Final Fantasy series. Its story about a young man who loses his memory after being transported to an alternate universe isn't exactly revolutionary in the JRPG space, but its innovative "Dimengeon" system for storing and saving random encounters to tackle at your leisure sounds like a game-changer. It's also gotten high marks for its turn-based battling and environments, which shouldn't be a surprise considering developer Mistwalker's pedigree.

Back in February, Sakaguchi teased his interest in bringing Fantasian to PC, but no hard plans were revealed. And while nothing's been confirmed, this is definitely the best evidence we have so far that the game is finally being freed from Apple Arcade jail.

