The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sells 20 million copies in 1 year, right on the cusp of a quiet period for Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold a staggering 20.61 million units in approximately one year since launch.

Nintendo just announced the sales figure for Tears of the Kingdom earlier today, May 7, while reporting its latest financial results (as per GamesIndustry.biz). The latest Zelda game released right around a year ago on May 12, so in approximately 12 months, Tears of the Kingdom has managed to sell 20.61 million units.

Nintendo also announced that Super Mario Wonder had sold 13.44 million units, but the title released several months after Tears of the Kingdom, arriving in October 2023. Additionally, Mario Vs Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime! have both sold north of one million units in total.

Despite this though, we're entering a quite period for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's next two first-party games are remakes/remasters - Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door releases later this month, while Luigi's Mansion 2 HD arrives next month in June.

Thankfully, a new Nintendo Direct could be about to change all that. A new showcase from Nintendo is set to air next month in June, and Nintendo revealed it would be focusing on new games for the Nintendo Switch, which should go a long way to alleviating worries about its first-party line-up.

Elsewhere today, Nintendo also acknowledged the Switch successor for the first time, and revealed it would be announced officially for the first time within the current fiscal year. After at least three years of expectations from fans around the world, Nintendo finally looks poised to pull back the curtain on its next hardware.

