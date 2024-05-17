DC reveals its full slate of August 2024 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more

At the time of writing summer has only just arrived, but we're already looking ahead to the end of the season with DC's August solicitations - and, yes, variant covers are back on these pages after a few months' absense, so get ready to dig through hundreds of amazing images from your favorite artists.

The month is once again dominated by Absolute Power - the game-changing event that sees Amanda Waller, Braniac, and Failsafe team up to rid the world of superheroes once and for all. Absolute Power #2, the Task Force VII spin-off, and the Waller Origins series are all taking headline spots, but the effects of the event will also be felt in the monthly Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman comics.

But that's not all that's on offer. As Outsiders continues to connect the mainstream DC universe with the much-loved Planetary, another Wildstorm project is also making a comeback with Wonder Woman writer Tom King scripting a new series based on Stormwatch's Jenny Sparks. DC are also looking back to one of the greatest Green Lantern storie of all time with a Zero Hour 30th anniversary special, and launching another new Elseworlds title in DC vs. Vampires: World War V. Plus, fans of Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Poison Ivy won't want to miss the launch of the first new Gotham City Sirens in over a decade! It's another packed month, then... Until next time, happy reading.

Upcoming DC August 2024 Comics: Spotlight

ABSOLUTE POWER #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by STEPHEN BLISS, LUCIO PARRILLO, TYLER KIRKHAM,

NATHAN SZERDY, and SIMONE DI MEO

Raised UV variant cover by BEN OLIVER ($7.99 US)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER (6 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

RETAILER APPRECIATION COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

SIEGE OF THE FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE!

In the aftermath of Amanda Waller’s total victory, the metahumans of the DC universe have been depowered, scattered to the wind, and are reeling from critical defeat across the planet. But the resistance lives on. Any heroes not rounded up by the TRINITY OF EVIL have rendezvoused at Superman’s Fortress of Solitude…but even this sanctuary of peace and hope is not safe from Waller’s blitzkrieg. The precog known as Dreamer has pointed Waller’s weapons to the frozen tundra where our heroes lick their wounds…and the shocker general leading Waller’s charge to raze the fortress to the ground will leave you breathless. It’s underdog versus complete global domination in this epic second installment of the ABSOLUTE POWER saga!

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #4

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by CLAIRE ROE

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by STEVE BEACH, BELÉN ORTEGA, and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting Variant Cover (7 of 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Failsafe—the relentless android with all of Batman’s skills and none of his morals—hunts Nightwing and his newest recruits in a chilling issue from acclaimed writer Pornsak Pichetshote (Infidel, The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives) and artist Claire Roe! On the run from Amanda Waller and her Amazo army, Dick Grayson is gathering heroes to bolster the growing resistance. But even his surprising new allies may not be enough to protect them from brutal consequences when Failsafe finds their hidden lair!

ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS #2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Amanda Waller has suffered immeasurable loss…and the loss of her humanity along with it. Now, after having blazed her own trail into Washington politics, the Wall launches the new phase of her career: TASK FORCE X. Witness the rise of one of the deadliest teams ever to roam the DC universe and a shocking revelation that will make history in part two of Absolute Power: Origins. Brought to you by John Ridley and Alitha Martinez!

JENNY SPARKS #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

The wild storm begins! What could four strangers have to do with the fate of the world? Find out as Captain Atom goes rogue, threatening to destroy the planet he once swore to protect. Can any hero stop him? Well, it may take the most unconventional of them all…Jenny Sparks, the one woman tasked with keeping ALL the heroes in line, no matter the cost. With a snap of her fingers, she’s entered the fray and won’t quit until the job is done! The Spirit of the 20th Century returns for the 21st in this action-packed new miniseries by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Jeff Spokes!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by RAHZZAH

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by BEN HARVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

When a violent and highly illegal energy drink-sponsored hunting operation threatens the lives of wildlife and the residents of Gotham City alike, the only ones fit to save the day are the criminal trio of Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn. Back together again for the first time in years. Sometimes the only way to fight bad is with even worse! With special appearances by White Rabbit, Punchline, and introducing the himbo cowboy henchmen sensation soon to be sweeping the nation known as “The Nasty Boys!” Get your chaps, spurs, and hats out cause it’s hunting season! By the end of story you’ll be covered in guts, goo, and grit!

Featuring the talents of Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, Daniel Hillyard, and more! If you’re not chanting “Hot tubs and headshots and hotties, oh my!” by the end of this four-week-long series, you’re doing it wrong!

DC August 2024 Comic Books

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #5

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art and Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA, TAURIN CLARKE,

and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting Variant Cover (8 of 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Barry Allen is the lone speedster to still have his powers, staying barely a step ahead of the Flash-themed Amazo, VELOCITY, now powered by the speed of the rest of the Flash Family. While Barry must keep moving to avoid capture, he’s also working as a one-man communications network for the remaining free heroes. Can Barry continue to aid the Resistance, or has time run out for the Flash?

BATMAN #151

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Backup by TINI HOWARD

Backup art by MARIANNA IGNAZZI

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and JILL THOMPSON

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

A device critical to Amanda Waller’s plans is hidden on a remote, highly protected island. Batman can get there, but only one burglar has a chance of stealing the device and getting it off the island safely. But the device isn’t what they expect, and getting off the island turns out to be the least of their problems! Plus: a backup story reveals the chaos unleashed in Gotham City when Arkham is unlocked and the Bat-family are nowhere to be found.

SUPERMAN #17

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL, STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ,

and FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

After the traumatic events of Absolute Power #2, Superman and Zatanna trek into the darkest areas of the DC Universe to find a way to stop Waller and her growing army. Powerless and without magic, are they willing to make a deal with a devil to save the world?

WONDER WOMAN #12

Written by TOM KING

Art by TONY S. DANIEL and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Swimsuit variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Meet the new dynamic duo! Wonder Woman teams up with the unlikeliest of allies, Robin, on a top secret mission to save their fellow heroes. Will Damian and Diana’s quest to break into Waller’s Gamorra supermax prison be a successful one? Or is it all part of a more elaborate trap for Wonder Woman and her new sidekick?

GREEN LANTERN #14

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by FERNANDO PASARÍN and DARICK ROBERTSON

Cover by ARIEL COLÓN

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and IAN CHURCHILL

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Resistance variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Hal Jordan must don the weapons of DC’s greatest villains to escape Amanda Waller’s clutches and reconnect with the heroes who are set to strike back at this new Absolute Power! Meanwhile, Carol sets out on a mission to help others, learning what it means to be a hero along the way. PLUS: Witness the rise of the SHADOW LANTERNS in an all-new backup story by MARC GUGGENHEIM and DARICK ROBERTSON!

ZERO HOUR 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN JURGENS and RON MARZ

Art by DAN JURGENS, DARRYL BANKS, JERRY ORDWAY, PAUL PELLETIER,

KELLEY JONES and more!

Cover by DAN JURGENS and JERRY ORDWAY

Variant covers by ALAN QUAH and KEN LASHLEY

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

RAISED UV cover by JON BOGDANOVE ($10.99 US)

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

30 years ago, one of the DCU’s brightest heroes fell from grace, driven over the edge by his failure to save Coast City and millions of people. In the famed EMERALD TWILIGHT storyline, Hal Jordan became PARALLAX in the wake of Coast City being annihilated. After that, he almost succeeded in refashioning the entire timeline and resetting reality to restore his home in the ZERO HOUR event. Luckily, the heroes prevailed and destroyed this villain and timeline for good…or so we thought. Green Lantern Kyle Rayner is about to discover Hal and his vision have survived, and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to make sure their world prevails!

Writers Dan Jurgens and Ron Marz return to the world of Zero Hour with an art team comprised of all-star DC talent to celebrate this landmark anniversary. What repercussions will their story today have for those of tomorrow? Find out in this oversized special packed with action and your favorites from the ’90s!

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant covers by STEVE BEACH and JAE LEE

Foil variant cover by HOMARE ($6.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

The smash-hit series returns! It’s the dead of winter, and any hope for a fragile truce between the Green Arrow-led human heroes and vampire queen Barbara Gordon’s army has been dashed by Damian Wayne and his guerrilla fighters. He’s the only one fighting back against the bloodthirsty hordes, leaving Green Arrow with a choice: Does he stand and fight or sacrifice the boy in the name of peace?

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #2

Written by JAY KRISTOFF and TOM TAYLOR

Art by TIRSO CONS and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant covers by MONA FINDEN and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Deathstroke’s past and present collide when he discovers the source of Vandar Savage’s ire is being protected by Adeline, Deathstroke’s wife. But what she has in her possession might be the only thing capable of stopping this endless winter for good. Crossing Vandar is dangerous enough, but their quest will barely have begun before tragedy strikes… Superstar writer Tom Taylor returns to the world of Dark Knights of Steel with artist Riccardo Federici to tell the story of an orphaned child…heir to the throne of Atlantis, Atlantis, whose arrival will signal prosperity…or terror!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT—THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #3

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

Variant covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and FELIPE MASSAFERA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Adam Strange’s understanding of the ancient world is flipped upside down as he’s saved by Diana of Themyscira! Batman searches for the jade ring of Jong Li and goes undercover to confront Selina Kyle for its whereabouts. Little do they know, it’s halfway across the country, on board the same train as a young aerialist named Alan Scott!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1088

Written by RAM V

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TK

Variant covers by MIKE PERKINS and STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Chaos against order. Good against evil. The Dark Knight against…everything. The end is nigh, and nothing can prepare you for what’s to come in the penultimate chapter of Ram V’s gothic opera.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #12

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and TRAVIS MERCER

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Years ago, Bane killed Alfred Pennyworth right in front of Damian. And now, on Dinosaur Island, there is nothing stopping Robin from getting his revenge! Except his father, Batman! And the giant dinosaurs, of course.

NIGHTWING #117

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

While Dick connects with the ghost of his past, “Nightwing” takes to the streets to defend his honor. But how can he be in two places at once? And what shocking revelation does Dick learn when confronted with the truth behind his parents’ deaths? The “Heartless” saga continues in the penultimate chapter of this celebrated run!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #16

Written by TIM SEELEY, TORUNN GRØNBEKK and ALEX SEGURA

Art by KELLEY JONES, FERNANDO PASARIN and ANDY MACDONALD

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and KELLEY JONES

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Nightwing and Deadman come face-to-face with the sinister Unfallen in the final chapter of Tim Seeley and Kelley Jones's terrifying team-up! Lois Lane finds herself in the midst of a deadly conspiracy! And the Question desperately searches for answers about the strange villain menacing her life!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #2

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DANIEL HILLYARD

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL HILLYARD

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #3

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #4

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DANIEL HILLYARD and TK

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES and JEEHYUNG LEE

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by TIRSO

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH ($6.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

BIRDS OF PREY #12

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY, JAVIER PIÑA, and SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by TIRSO CONS and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

Their attempt to control the portal dimension has backfired in a hilarious but violent way, and the Birds of Prey find themselves dealing with some… unexpectedly cute results. Meanwhile Oracle’s escape plan nears completion despite some over-enthusiastic assistance. Cassandra Cain has a big idea.

OUTSIDERS #10

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

As they grapple with the shocking revelations of the last three issues, the Outsiders race to protect the fabric of reality. Within the Carrier, the Drummer is ready to play her encore—and it’s going to bring the house down.

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #6

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he’s learned from his unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos—but unfortunately, the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him…a lesson in exploring the final frontiers of pain! It’s the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke’s Batman epic!

BATMAN: DARK AGE #5

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 variant cover by ROBERTO MELI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Ra’s al Ghul has come for Gotham! When Bruce’s former mentor becomes his greatest enemy, he is forced to recruit some of the unlikeliest allies out there… the Rogues Gallery! Will their team-up be enough to save this city on the brink of destruction?

ACTION COMICS #1068

Written by GAIL SIMONE and RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by EDDY BARROWS, DANNY MIKI, and CIAN TORMEY

Cover by EDDY BARROWS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and TERRY DODSON

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Swimsuit variant cover by FRANK CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Things go COSMICALLY wrong as Superman finds himself the champion in a galactic battle between TWO alien empires! The entire EARTH is held hostage as Superman fights to save CONTINENTS from utter destruction! Loads of guest stars, but as you haven’t seen them in a VERY LONG TIME! All this and LOTS MORE in part two of SUPERMAN AND THE CHALLENGE FROM THE STARS! Plus, Lois Lane, Editor-in-Chief, sidelines reporter Clark Kent. Will their marriage survive tough love?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #30

Written by MARK WAID

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by PUPPETEER LEE and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

Batman 85th Anniversary variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Get ready to see the Trinity—Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—take part in their first adventure as a trio!

POWER GIRL #12

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by CHUMA HILL and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Axel’s betrayal! After a disastrous first date, Power Girl’s suitor’s true colors are revealed. Can a high-flying fantasy do-over make things right between the two? Or will Axel be dumped faster than Streaky’s litter box?

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #8

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

Three simple words: Zod versus Sinestro! The sins of the fathers burn like a cosmic wildfire in both of their hearts! Only against each other does that rage find full expression—but will they destroy the universe before they can destroy each other?

THE FLASH #12

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Variant covers by RAFAEL GRASSETTI and MATT TAYLOR

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

The Arc Angles have gathered their forces and are ready to bring forth the new age they seek. But the Flash Family is gathered for a final stand while still dealing with public unrest and Waller’s forces. Will it be enough to stop the Arc Angles’ will? Well, the Resident and Linda have come to an epiphany, and have to risk everything to get to Wally…

TITANS #14

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by LUCAS MEYER

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and MATTIA DE LULIS

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

Swimsuit variant cover by SAOWEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

Trigon is coming. The threat from hell threatens to destroy the entire world. Can our heroes and Swamp Thing save the planet? Is Raven lost forever? Will it be Titans together or Titans torn apart?

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #12

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by MARK SPEARS

DC Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/21/24

It has all led to this! As John Stewart and his allies fight to beat back an invasion by Olgrun and the Old Gods, John Henry and Natasha Irons and the sentient construct known as Ellie Stewart fight to save Shirley Stewart from the vengeance of Star Shroud…and the survival of METROPOLIS hangs in the balance! Can John Stewart make it back to Earth in time to save his mother and his city? And can the entire Stewart family and their allies survive such an onslaught? Characters die, and the status quo is changed forever in this FINAL CLIMACTIC ISSUE!

GREEN ARROW #15

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Arsenal, Connor Hawke, Red Canary, Red Arrow, Lian, and Arrowette in a battle above the skies. They can’t let Waller’s Task Force agents get Professor Ivo to Gamora! This is the heroes’ last chance to win the war for power in the DC Universe!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #12

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by TODD NAUCK

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS and MARCO SANTUCCI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

As the team picks up the pieces from their last battle, Stargirl looks to the future and what it means to be a member of the first super-team! Don't miss the final issue of this star-studded run!

SHAZAM! #14

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by DANIELE DI NICUOLO and JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

Mary and Freddy have tracked Billy down to the unused tunnels of SEPTA—but the monsters plaguing Philly have followed them, too. With Billy refusing to turn into the Captain, can Mary and Freddy turn the tide and figure out what’s causing the monster onslaught? Can they convince Billy to come home? And what’s up with the weird kid in a toga that only Billy can see?

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #3

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by PABLO M COLLAR

Cover by LI CREE

Variant cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Design variant cover TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/7/24

With Clark Kent arrested by Team Seven, he’ll need to figure out a way to use his powers and keep Amazo hidden, but will his identity as Superman be revealed in the process?!

FROM THE DC VAULT: DEATH IN THE FAMILY: ROBIN LIVES! #2

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by RICK LEONARDI

Variant cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/14/24

Over 30 years ago, history was made when fans voted to kill the second Robin, Jason Todd. Now, DC continues the alternate story of what would have happened if he had lived…

Jason Todd, traumatized after The Joker’s near-fatal attack, struggles to step back into Robin’s shoes—while Batman questions the very need for a young partner by his side. Has Joker “killed” Robin after all? When tragedy strikes again in the form of the mind-bending Scarecrow, how do our heroes find their way back—especially with Copperhead on the loose and The Joker on the run?

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ and JOSHUA HIXSON

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

Tensions inside the House are rising. Resentments are simmering to the surface. The residents need something to unite around. So an adorable dog is just the thing…right? They can all be trusted to love an innocent animal…right?

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #3

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/28/24

It’s out of the Casters’ lair and into the fire as Zatanna takes a tumble down the rabbit hole—although the Order of the Rabbits themselves would tell you they prefer the term “bunny well.” Within, Zatanna finds her inability to perform real magic put to the test in a pulse-pounding fight for her life against a vicious champion the Rabbits call…the Destroyer of Souls.

THE BOY WONDER #4