Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy reunite as the Gotham City Sirens for the team's first new comic in over a decade

Did you know that three of DC's best known villains (and occasionally grudging heroes and anti-heroes) are also a part of an informal super-team? Yep, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy have sometimes united to form the Gotham City Sirens - and now they're back in a new month-long event series.

The four-issue weekly series, simply titled Gotham City Sirens, is created by Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, Daniel Hillyard, and Brandt & Stein. It will take the place of the regular Catwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy books in August as the trio join forces to tackle the threat of a "violent and highly illegal energy drink-sponsored hunting operation" which threatens both the wildlife and residents of the city alike. It's the first new Gotham City Sirens comic in over a decade.

Terry Dodson's main cover for Gotham City Sirens #1 (Image credit: DC)

Ivy, Harley, and Selina are not the only familiar faces who will be showing up in the book. White Rabbit and Punchline will also make guest appearances and the series will apparently introduce the Nasty Boys - described as "the cowboy-henchmen sensation soon to be sweeping the nation." In an interview with Polygon, who broke the story, Williams more succinctly describes these guys as "ominously horny half-naked cowboys with automatic assault weapons."

(Image credit: DC)

The first and third issues of Gotham City Sirens will be drawn by Lolli, with Hillyard taking on the art duties for #2. The final issue will be drawn by Hillyard and Brandt & Stein, with Triona Farrell acting as colorist on each issue, while Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou handles the lettering.

Gotham City Sirens #1 is published by DC on August 7, with the remaining three issues following weekly on August 14, 21, and 28.

