Marvel is cutting its output to "two, maximum three films" a year to combat superhero fatigue

Disney CEO Bob Iger has vowed that Marvel Studios will release no more than three films and two series a year going forward, as it commits to focusing more on quality than quantity.

During the House of Mouse's fiscal Q2 earnings call, Iger said that he's been "working hard" with Kevin Feige and the like on how to combat superhero fatigue. Describing the studio's past model as "a vestige", he admitted that it, in the past, it ran predominantly on "a desire to increase volume."

"We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or at the maximum three," he explained (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And we're working hard on what that path is, we've got a couple of good films in '25 and then we're heading to more Avengers, which we're extremely excited about," he went on, referencing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (which may not be called that when it comes out in 2026).

“Overall I feel great about the slate, it’s something that I’ve committed to spending more and more time on, the team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we're mining, including all the sequels that we're doing is second to none."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Since Avengers: Endgame racked up $2.79 billion at the global box office, MCU titles have struggled to even come close to the gargantuan figure. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $1.9 billion, but its follow-ups have been less than impressive. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder pulled in $955 million and $760.9 million, respectively, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bagged $859 million and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 pocketed $845 million.

Despite largely positive reviews from critics, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania bagged $476 million, with The Marvels earning just $206 million on an almost $300 million budget. So it's no wonder Marvel and Disney are looking to shake things up a little.

That said, the Internet still thinks two or three movies and two shows a year is too many...

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That doesn't sound like a reduction at all. As much as I love the MCU, I think two movies and one show in between would be the sweet spot," said one fan on Twitter, as another wrote: "This honestly still sounds like too much. THREE movies was all I was seeing at the height of Marvel popularity and that was what was burning me out, man. Bring that s*** down to 1-2 films significantly spaced out. It ain't like theatres wont bloat their rooms with it anyway."

"BOB, THAT'S THE SAME OUTPUT AS BEFORE, BOB. THAT'S NOT GOING TO CHANGE ANYTHING BOB. BOBBBBBBBBB," joked a third.

Next up for Marvel is the release of Deadpool and Wolverine on July 25, which'll see the titular hero finally make his way over to the MCU. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.