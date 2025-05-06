Marvel boss Kevin Feige reportedly feels that recent MCU shows and movies "feel more like homework than entertainment"
Is Marvel producing too much content?
Due to the mass of interconnected Marvel projects pumped out over recent years, keeping up with the MCU is even feeling like a chore to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
Allegedly, the Marvel boss recently told colleagues that watching new MCU TV shows and films had started to "feel more like homework than entertainment," as reported by The Wall Street Journal. This has certainly been felt by fans, with many Marvel heads struggling to keep up with every new MCU TV show and movie made.
The danger is, if fans miss just one project, they are at risk of missing an important detail or Easter egg that may affect their viewing experience of another movie, due to a lot of Marvel projects now being interconnected.
For instance, to watch new movie Thunderbolts*, one has to have seen or be aware of plot threads from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Black Widow, to really understand what is going on.
The report alleges that the mass production of content is apparently due to the pressure felt by Marvel Studios to satisfy parent company Disney. This makes sense, as to watch any new Marvel movie, fans must first watch a string of other movies and shows, and as all Marvel content is available exclusively on Disney Plus, fans have no choice but to subscribe to the service.
The Wall Street Journal later suggests that this has also stretched Feige and his team’s resources, which is diluting the quality of recent projects. This, in turn, leads to disappointing box office results, as with Captain America: Brave New World, which still made double its budget globally, but performed softly for a Marvel film.
However, the studio has a few big projects up its sleeve with Marvel Phase 6, including this year’s Fantastic Four: The First Steps, and upcoming Avengers projects starting with Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026. Other upcoming Marvel projects include TV shows Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man, all due to premiere on Disney Plus later this year.
