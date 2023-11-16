Marvel is reportedly "moving away" from Kang storyline as next Avengers movie loses screenwriter

A serious shake-up of Marvel Phase 6 could be on the cards, according to a new report.

Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to "move away" from its Kang storyline going forward, according to MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios co-author Joanna Robinson. Speaking on the House of R podcast, she also said that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty screenwriter Jeff Loveness was no longer involved with the movie.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton also recently exited the movie. The filmmaker, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is reportedly focusing on a sequel to that movie instead.

Kang, the Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain played by Jonathan Majors, looked set to be the big bad of the Multiverse Saga after his introduction in Loki season 1. However, after Majors was arrested on charges of assault and harassment back in March, his future in the MCU has been called into question. Majors is awaiting trial and denies the charges.

The MCU could be in trouble, anyway, after its latest big-screen release The Marvels opened to record-low box office figures. With audiences seemingly tiring of the multiverse, the reported shake-up of the next Avengers movie could be for a variety of reasons.

Kang Dynasty would be the first Avengers movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, with a whole new set of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. While other casting remains unknown, we think we may be able to expect figures like Ant-Man, Daredevil, or the Fantastic Four squaring up against Kang – or whichever villain takes his place.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026.