Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer direct Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Destin Daniel Cretton is reportedly no longer directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

According to Deadline, the filmmaker has made an "amicable exit" from the film. It was announced back in 2022 that Cretton had signed on to direct one of the two forthcoming Avengers sequels after they were announced by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for a May 1, 2026 release, moved from its original release date of May 2, 2025, with Avengers: Secret Wars hitting theaters on May 7, 2027.

Cretton helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu as the titular hero, which earned over $432 million worldwide. Per the report, Cretton will remain director of Shang-Chi's sequel, and will continue to develop Wonder Man for Disney Plus alongside showrunner Andrew Guest.

The Marvels producer Mary Livanos previously told Total Film that the movie potentially sets up both The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, saying that, "Exactly how it'll all pan out in an Avengers movie is currently being figured out right now. But we're definitely ending our characters in places that allow for plentiful opportunity." An Ant-Man 3 reference in the Loki season 2 finale also potentially sets up The Kang Dynasty.

Wonder Man, a standalone series produced under the new Marvel Spotlight banner, does not yet have a release date, but will resume filming after the Thanksgiving holiday after delays from both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

