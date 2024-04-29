Amazon’s having a massive gaming sale right now - here are the 7 deals I would actually buy

Another week, another Amazon sale - but this time around it’s us gamers being treated to some low prices. I generally don’t put too much into these random events, they often produce sub-par discounts on the same mid-level gadgets every time. However, a few key players caught my eye this time around and after digging through the whole site, I’ve found some actually impressive discounts that aren’t to be missed.

Most of Amazon’s gaming sale focuses on the PC gamer, with mice, headsets, streaming kit, and keyboards taking the brunt of the discounts. Among them you’ll find some personal highlights. My daily driver gaming keyboard the Asus ROG Azoth, for example, is down to a fantastic $167 sale price (was $249.99) . However, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox players will also find plenty of game and hardware discounts to take advantage of at the moment as well.

You’ll find my personal picks from this week’s sale just below, or head to the department you need just below.

Amazon's gaming sale at a glance

1. Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A budget wireless gaming mouse that can still hold its own on the battlefield, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a steal at just $29.99. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the pointer - a $20 discount that’s only appeared a couple of times in the past, most recently over the holidays last year. Buy it if: ✅ A wireless connection is a priority

✅ You’re happy with a replaceable battery

✅ You play more casually Don't buy it if: ❌ You need competitive speeds

❌ You want more macro options Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



2. CRKD Nitro Deck | $59.99 $44.98 at Amazon

Save $15 - I love the Nitro Deck , it’s a far more comfortable gamepad for handheld Switch use that also includes Hall Sensor thumbsticks and additional programmable back buttons. At $44.98, the Nitro Deck is at its lowest-ever price - impressive considering this set generally only ever hits $50 when on sale. Buy it if: ✅ Joy-Con are too small for you

✅ You want more control options

✅ You’re tired of thumbstick drift Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want to keep everything in the same case

❌ You don’t like extra bulk Price Check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: OOS



3. Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse | $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is the first time I’ve seen the magenta Logitech G Pro X Superlight at under $100 - the often cheaper black model has only ever been $89.99 in the past. That makes today’s offer particularly impressive, netting you the superlight FPS-first (but still comfortable) gaming mouse for just $99.99. Buy it if: ✅ You don’t like the flat designs of FPS mice

✅ You play competitively

✅ You have larger hands Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want RGB

❌ You prefer a fingertip grip Price Check: Walmart: $114.99 | Best Buy: $159.99



4. WD Black C50 1TB Xbox expansion card | $149.99 $124.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Western Digital launched its own version of the Xbox expansion card coined by Seagate last year, and while discounts have been slow going it’s just returned to its lowest-ever price. You’re saving $25 on this speedy card, grabbing it for $124.99 - a rate I’ve only ever seen on Black Friday in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You keep a lot of games downloaded

✅ You’ve run out of storage space

✅ You want enough speed for quick resume Don’t buy it if: ❌ You need as much storage as possible Price Check: Walmart: $149.99 | Best Buy: $149.99



5. Corsair HS80 MAX Wireless gaming headset | $179.99 $134.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - While a little pricey at $179.99, $134.99 feels like an excellent rate for the Corsair HS80 Max. It’s a solid multiplatform wireless headset with a stellar battery life, and today’s discount drops it to a brand new record low price. I’ve only ever seen this device at around $150 when on sale in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You play across PC and PlayStation

✅ You want Bluetooth connection options

✅ You have a small or medium-sized head Don’t buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox

❌ You need dual connections Price Check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: OOS



6. Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard | $249.99 $167 at Amazon

Save $82 - Now this is a personal highlight. The Asus ROG Azoth is the best gaming keyboard I’ve tested yet, and a go-to for anyone after a customizable deck with a fantastic typing experience. I generally see this deck on sale for $199.99, but it has sailed down to $157 in the last few weeks. At $167 you’re still getting a fantastic deal here. Buy it if: ✅ You’re ready to invest in a long-term device

✅ You want hot-swappable switches

✅ You prefer a bouncier feel Don’t buy it if: ❌ You need a full number pad

❌ You want more dedicated macro options Price Check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $249.99



7. Logitech G920 Racing Wheel | $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Yes, I have seen the Logitech G920 down at $188 in past sales, but that was around five years ago. These days, the force feedback wheel rarely strays too far from $230. Today’s offer isn’t quite a record low, then, but it is a fantastic offer on one of the best Xbox steering wheels on the market. Buy it if: ✅ You want high-end realism

✅ You play enough racing games to make it worth it

✅ You also play on PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a PlayStation-compatible model Price Check: Best Buy: $229.99 | Walmart: $248.99

