Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch turns Michelangelo into a Japanese TV star
But he's all on his own without Raphael, Leonardo, or Donatello
This summer, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing title is relaunching with a series of spotlight issues individually reintroducing Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello (in that order). Now, IDW Publishing is showing off the solicitation text for the relaunched TMNT #2 catching up with Michelangelo, via ScreenRant who initially revealed the synopsis along with some covers for the issue.
For the TMNT relaunch, incoming series writer Jason Aaron is joined by a different artist on each of the first four issues, with artist Rafael Albuquerque tagging in for the Michelangelo spotlight story. Albuquerque will also return to the relaunched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title for the entire second arc, following the individual spotlight issues.
In Michelangelo's issue, we'll learn that the "party dude" of the TMNT is now living in Japan as a TV star. But just as he starts missing his old life, the past comes calling whether he's ready or not.
"Michelangelo is living in Tokyo, where he’s become a big TV star. It’s a pretty cool life, full of fame and fortune, but if he’s being honest, Mikey misses his brothers and the sense of purpose they had together," reads IDW publishing's official synopsis.
"Well, in a classic case of 'be careful what you wish for,' that old life looks like it’s coming to find him when ninjas show up in his apartment armed to the teeth!"
Following the initial relaunch of the core Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, the line will expand with a whole slew of new comic titles.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 goes on sale September 11.
