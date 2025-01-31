Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces: Dungeon is being adapted into a movie by the producers of Late Night with the Devil

Scott Snyder and Hayden Sherman's indie horror comic Dark Spaces: Dungeon is set to be adapted into a movie by Spooky Pictures and IDW Entertainment. The five-issue serial killer story, which launched at the end of 2023, follows a family who flee the city to build a life in rural New Hampshire, only to discover a sinister dungeon in their house and a terrifying message: "TELL NO ONE."

Spooky Pictures is the US horror production company run by Steven Schneider and Roy Lee. It found considerable success with indie horror Late Night with the Devil in 2023 and critical acclaim for Strange Darling last year.

"There's no shortage of serial killer stories in the marketplace. The challenge is finding one that is both terrifying and goes to places we haven't seen before. Dungeon is it," said Schneider in a statement. "We were instantly gripped, and couldn't put it down. And even as longtime fans and producers in the genre, we found ourselves haunted by what we read. This is our Silence of the Lambs and Seven, and we can't wait to unleash it on audiences."

"We couldn't ask for better partners on the feature film adaptation of Dungeon," added IDW's senior vice president of film & TV, Daniel Kendrick. "Ever since this spine-chilling story entered development as a comic, IDW has loved the terrifying twists and turns. Spooky Pictures has proven they know how to make audiences scream and we're thrilled to work with them to bring this story to life."

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: IDW Comics)

For their part, the comic's creators sound equally excited about the new movie, with Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder adding: "Dungeon was a book that required Hayden and I to go down some dark places. The result was something I'd honestly list as a career highlight. So I couldn't be more thrilled to see Spooky Pictures and IDW bring it to the big screen! I'm a big, big fan of what they do. I can't wait to see what comes next!"

"This book was a special one to make," said Sherman, who is currently illustrating Absolute Wonder Woman. "It allowed Scott and I to explore very foundational human fears in pursuit of a grounded claustrophobic thriller. The result is something I'm very proud of. It's a joy to see it now taken further as Spooky Pictures and IDW work to bring Dungeon to film!"

Dungeon is just one series published by a range of different creators under the Dark Spaces umbrella. The other titles in the series include Dark Spaces: Good Deeds, Dark Spaces: Wildfire, and Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special. All five issues of Dark Spaces: Dungeon are out now from IDW.

