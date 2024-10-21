Smile, A Quiet Place, Sleepy Hollow, and more big screen horror franchises to get comics from IDW's new horror line

A new range of comics based on some of Paramount's most famous horror franchises is launching in 2025 from IDW. Smile, A Quiet Place, The Twilight Zone, Event Horizon, and Sleepy Hollow (based on Tim Burton's 1999 movie) are some of the movies and TV shows being transformed into comics from IDW Dark – a brand new imprint specializing in terror tales. The line will also publish brand new series as well as sequels and spinoffs from some of the publisher's most popular original series, including vampire saga 30 Days of Night and this year's breakout cuddly serial killer hit, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees.

"Horror is everywhere today, in the world and on the shelves," said IDW's group editor Maggie Howell in a statement about the new imprint. "There's an impulse to examine and indulge our deepest fears, and we've seen our industry respond with some of the most exciting new genre initiatives in recent memory. So, what sets IDW Dark apart? Horror is in our blood. This imprint is our way of doubling down on the work IDW has been doing throughout our 25-year history as a premier publisher of horror comics."

(Image credit: IDW Comics)

She continued by highlighting two of the sequel series that will come out of the new imprint.

"We're expanding on that tradition with titles like Steve Niles and Rodney Barnes' 30 Days of Night: Falling Sun, and we'll continue to trailblaze with new original series, including the next chapter of Patrick Horvath's Eisner-nominated breakout hit Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees and more original stories we can't wait to announce. On the licensed side, we're honored that Paramount Consumer Products has expanded our partnership and trusted us with a trove of blockbuster and cult hit franchises – including some of my personal favorite properties. These are dream projects for talent and editors, and we're all committed to putting our best foot forward as we expand these worlds."

IDW Dark launches at an unspecified date in 2025.

