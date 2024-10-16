Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman and the TMNT: The Last Ronin II creative team on the new issue: "This is the kind of nail-biter we all want"

The third issue of this year's epic sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin kicks and flips into comic stores today. Taking place more than a decade after the landmark original Last Ronin story, Re-Evolution is focused on the next generation of Turtles, plus their human allies, including an older and tougher April O'Neil.

Much of the action in Re-Evolution #3 centers on young Turtle Yi as she grapples with her burgeoning powers, as well as her place in the world. But as the issue heats up, so April and Casey Marie Jones are forced to make some tough decisions.

An eventful issue, then! Newsarama caught up with the creative team behind the series and creator Kevin Eastman to get their thoughts on what looks to be a pivotal chapter in the series...

Spoilers for TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #3

"We are excited about this one because it feels like the actual transition between them being apprentices and youngsters to actually facing the reality of who they are," said Isaac Escorza, one of three artists working on the new issue. "Fans will love this third issue for sure, [a] couple of great surprises and loooots of dramatism taking place all over the issue."

"We would also like to point to the details in the script and the art that came from it. It has been a different experience from the previous two issues, given where most of the issue takes place," added Isaac's brother and collaborator, Esau Escorza. "I really hope fans enjoy this read and behold what is about to come in this 'deal-changing' story."

"I had the opportunity with my pages to really push myself, get weird and try some things I think fans are going to really get a kick out of," said Ben Bishop. "Without giving too much away, we get to go back and spend some time in the Lost Years world in this one – shedding some more light on when the new turtles were just little baby ninjas in training. It’s electric.

The issue's colorist, Luis Antonio Delgado, said that as a fan of the series himself, he was "excited finding out how the story continued. I was just like every other fan, at the edge of my seat waiting. Thankfully the story doesn't skip a bit and this sequel is just as amazing as the original, but when the ball passed into my hands I had to step up and deliver even better art for this new instalment. The colors are bolder, sometimes just as dark and grim but others more powerful and intense; we see completely new locations and characters (starting with our four new turtles) and being able to be a part of the creation process is exciting and sometimes intimidating. Everything up to #3 has been a high speed road, but on #4 we get to see some new and exciting elements. Not to ruin any surprises, but I believe #4 is my favorite issue yet."

Addressing the end of the issue, which sees disaster strike the TMNT in their base, writer Tom Waltz said: "Our heroes may have lost their lair home, but they've still got a city to fight for. The question is, just who are they fighting against? Deadly antagonists seem to lurk around every corner – but who is in charge of the bad guys? And what is their end game? April, Casey Marie, and the new Turtles...and their allies in the Resistance...have a dangerous puzzle to solve, no doubt about it. But will there be enough time? Keep reading to find out, my friends!"

Finally, and speaking of the series as a whole, TMNT creator Kevin Eastman said that he "could not be more thrilled watching the whole creative team work so hard to bring our four new TMNT's to life in their first epic adventure! Uno, Moja, Yi, and Odyn have firmly grabbed a big piece of our hearts as they struggle to find their place in this futuristic NYC as an all new evil threatens to tear it all apart. This is the kind of nail-biter we all want a front row seat in."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #3 is out now from IDW. #4 is set for January 8, 2025.

