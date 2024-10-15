Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch enlists artist Juan Ferreyra as the TMNT are reunited in New York

Writer Jason Aaron's big Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch is now well underway with four of the comic industry's top artists drawing the first four issues revamped title - and now IDW Publishing has announced the new series artist who will start with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6: Juan Ferreyra, who will do everything from pencils, to inks, and even his own colors, a rarity in modern comics.

Ferreyra has been announced as the new series artist starting with #6, which is being touted as a new jumping on point for readers, with Ferreyra confirming in a statement that he'll be the artist on the full arc. Rafael Albuquerque, who drew Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2, was originally announced as the artist for the title's second arc, though it seems plans have changed.

To celebrate the announcement of Ferreyra as the new TMNT artist, IDW Publishing has also unveiled an early look at unlettered interior pages from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6, showing Raph, Donny, Leo, and Mikey reunited - but it's not all hunky dory, as Mikey and Raph actually come to blows.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Getting to be the artist in TMNT makes me super happy and excited on so many levels. The first one is exciting for the little Juan that lives in me. I was a big Turtles fan when I was 11–12 years old, I used to draw them all the time," Ferreyra says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "The other level is the grown up Juan and the opportunity that I have to give my take on TMNT for a full arc and working with one of my all time favorite writers. Working with Jason for a full arc on anything would've been a dream come true, so when they told me Jason would be writing it I had one of the biggest smiles I've had in a long time."

"The first arc of this new TMNT series featured issues that focused on the individual brothers in different situations, different spots around the globe, gradually bringing them back together to face a new villain who's taken root in New York City," adds writer Jason Aaron. "With issue #6, that all comes to a head, as the Ninja Turtles are back together and finally make their return to New York, only to find that much has changed in the city they used to call home."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6 goes on sale January 29, with a main cover by Ferreyra.

Check out our picks for the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics of all time.