Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch enlists four superstar comic artists

IDW Publishing has already enlisted superstar writer Jason Aaron for its upcoming relaunch of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic title this summer, and now the publisher has added not one, but four of the top artists in comics to the initial launch of the new ongoing series, as announced at IGN.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title will launch with four individual issues all written by Aaron, each drawn by a different artist, and each focusing on a different member of the fab four TMNT brothers.

First off, artist Joëlle Jones will draw the issue featuring Raphael. In TMNT #2, Rafael Albuquerque will draw the Michelangelo issue. Third up is Leonardo's issue, drawn by Cliff Chiang. And lastly, Chris Burnham will draw the Donatello spotlight issue. After that, Rafael Albuquerque will return for the title's second arc in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4-8.

Check out a gallery of promo images of Leo, Donny, Mikey, and Raph, drawn by the artists of their spotlight issues:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters' 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs," stated Jason Aaron at the time of the original announcement of his upcoming run.

"Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude."

Aaron will take over as writer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from long time writer Sophie Campbell, whose run ends with TMNT #150 in April. That will be followed by Aaron's relaunch in July, which will continue the same continuity as its predecessor series with a new renumbered title. It's unknown how or if the current fifth turtle, Jennika, will factor into the relaunch.

Before the relaunch, check out the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories of all time.