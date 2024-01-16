Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic will relaunch this summer with writer Jason Aaron

Superstar writer Jason Aaron will join IDW Publishing's ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic this June, following the end of the current volume with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150, as announced via ComicBook.

Aaron recently departed a long time exclusive contract with Marvel Comics which culminated in an extended run on the Avengers. He's currently writing Action Comics and Batman: Off-World at DC, and now it seems he's expanding to another superhero universe, that of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Despite the relaunch with a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, IDW has specified that the new title will not reboot the current TMNT comic continuity. Instead, Aaron will join the existing continuity with a 10-page preview story in a one-shot titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Alpha #1 this June. After the TMNT: Alpha one-shot, Aaron will relaunch the title in July with an artist yet to be announced.

"Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters' 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs," states Jason Aaron in the announcement. "Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude."

"I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways," he continues. "In terms of what's to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 goes on sale April 10, followed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha in June, and the relaunched title in July.

