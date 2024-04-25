Batman fights Wolverine on a stunning Jim Lee cover for the upcoming DC Versus Marvel Omnibus

DC and Marvel announced earlier this year that they would be teaming up to release two collections of rare crossover comics from some of the world's greatest creators. Now Jim Lee has revealed on Instagram his incredibly detailed direct market covers - which are only available from participating comic shops - for the two volumes.

The DC Versus Marvel Omnibus collects some incredible team up comics, including 1976's fight between Superman and Spider-Man and a battle between Batman and Captain America from the 2000s. Lee's cover for the new book gives a strong flavour of the book. Check it out - it's got Batman punching Wolverine, Superman looking extremely troubled, and pretty much every other big Marvel and DC character clearly ready for a massive brawl.

(Image credit: DC)

Lee said of the image on his Instagram, "Collecting the Big Two crossovers from yesteryear. Are you not entertained? Coming your way later this year."

He followed that up by posting the direct market cover for the upcoming DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, saying: "Because you asked so nicely—here's the Amalgam (@dcofficial and @marvel) universe omnibus collection cover now inked (by @scottwilliamsinks) and colored (by @sinccolor). I thank my collaborators all the time for their dedication to the most insane assignments. Unfortunately we don't get paid per character or per line. We just can't help ourselves."

As that posts suggests, both covers feature inks by Scott Williams, and colors by Alex Sinclair.

(Image credit: DC)

As previously reported both of these books are enormous, with the Amalgam Universe book clocking in at over 1000 pages. For the full list of their contents, check out our news story here revealing their contents here. Both the DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus will be available from DC and Marvel on August 6.

