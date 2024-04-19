Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and all of DC's July 2024 solicitations

DC is diving into the middle of summer with its now fully revealed July solicitations, which kick off the big DC summer event Absolute Power , and a whole lot more.

Speaking of Absolute Power, in that major crossover event, which brings in Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and most of the DC Universe, Amanda Waller will team-up with the Brainiac Queen and Batman enemy Failsafe to steal the powers of all the metahumans on Earth.

Also in July, the third part of the Superman Superstars initiative, which brings in all-star creative teams for short arcs, will continue in Action Comics with the arrival of writer Gail Simone and artist Eddy Barrows for an "epic tale of Superman's strength, wit, and resourcefulness" as he fights off an alien invasion.

Also in July, Batman: Death in the Family: Robin Lives! will explore what the DC Universe might have been like if Jason Todd, the second Robin, had lived on instead of dying in the original '80s story, with a new tale from writer JM DeMatteis and artist Rick Leonardi.

Meanwhile, in the contemporary Gotham City, Batman #150 will arrive in July, with the milestone issue featuring a story of Batman's secret identity being discovered by a low level criminal.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from DC's July 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor You might have noticed that DC have a big event coming out in July. We previewed the titles involved in Absolute Power earlier this week and it’s safe to say that this thing is absolutely massive. We've highlighted a couple of the key issues in our monthly picks, so I'm gonna use this brief editor's note to pick out a few other titles of note this month.

Fans of the Clown Prince of Crime have a real treat on their hands with The Joker: The World. This 184-page book features a starry cast of creatives from around the globe telling stories about one of - if not the - greatest comic book villains of all time. Then there's the conclusion of Red Hood: The Hill limited series. Shawn Martinbrough has scripted a fascinatingly layered and gritty story here and I can't wait to read the conclusion.

Finally, there's an anniversary reprint of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's brilliant, heartbreaking We3, and The Boy Wonder reaches its third issue. We've been lucky enough to have already read the first two issues of this gorgeous story and, trust us, Juni Ba has created something really special here. Keep an eye out for the first issue when it publishes in May. Until next month, happy reading!

Upcoming DC July 2024 Comics: Spotlight

ABSOLUTE POWER: GROUND ZERO #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, NICOLE MAINES, and CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and V KEN MARION

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by GLEB MELNIKOV and MIKEL JANÍN

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil variant cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

THE DOMINOS FALL!

As the DC Universe braces for the “Absolute Power” blitzkrieg, the key to capturing metahuman powers on planet Earth will at last be unlocked! Bridging the events of Batman, Superman: House of Brainiac, and Suicide Squad: Dream Team, this special oversize GROUND ZERO issue brings Waller’s total dominance to the doorsteps of the world’s finest heroes…using the combined might of FAILSAFE, BRAINIAC QUEEN, and the SUICIDE SQUAD to do it! Witness years of storytelling culminate, brought to you by Absolute Power series architect MARK WAID and the masterminds behind the trinity of evil, CHIP ZDARSKY, NICOLE MAINES, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON!

ABSOLUTE POWER #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STEPHEN BLISS, PUPPETEER LEE, CHRIS SAMNEE, CHRISSIE ZULLO, and more

Raised UV variant cover by WES CRAIG ($7.99 US)

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON.

DC’s epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming…and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It’s a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making—and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA—it all starts here!

BATMAN #150

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMÉNEZ and DENYS COWAN

Backup written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Backup art by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMÉNEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman’s true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it’s too late? Does he even want to?

Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller!

JOKER: THE WORLD

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, DAVID RUBIN, TORSTEN STRÄTER, ENRICO BRIZZI, FELIPE CASTILHO, ALVARO FONG VARELA, STEPAN KOPRIVA, METIN AKDÜLGER, SATOSHI MIYAGAWA, INPYO JEON, MATÍAS TIMARCHI, DR. EJOB GAIUS, and TOMASZ KOŁODZIEJCZAK

Art by JASON FABOK, DAVID RUBIN, INGO RÖMLING, PAOLO BACILIERI, TAINAN ROCHA, OSCAR PINTO, MICHAL SUCHÁNEK, ETHEM ONUR BILGIÇ, KEISUKE GOTOU, JAEKWANG PARK, GERMÁN PERALTA, BERTRAND MBOZO’O ZEH, and JACEK MICHALSKI

Cover by JASON FABOK

$24.99 US | 184 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77952-822-3

ON SALE 9/17/24

Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime goes global in this worldwide anthology, Joker: The World. This 184-page book will feature Joker stories by creative teams from 13 different countries, showcasing how The Joker has truly inspired chaos on a global scale. This original Joker project launches worldwide on September 17, 2024, and the complete anthology will be localized to the following international territories: Spain, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Czech Republic, Turkey, Japan, Korea, North America, Argentina, Cameroon, and Poland.

What does The Joker do when on holiday in Spain? How has he inspired others to follow in his footsteps, creating Joker duplicates in Germany and Turkey? How does a Joker in Cameroon find inspiration? Only the top writers and artists from each country can tell these stories about the world’s best-known villain (who happens to have a movie coming out in October!).

ACTION COMICS #1067

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GAIL SIMONE and RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by EDDY BARROWS and CIAN TORMEY

Cover by EDDY BARROWS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Foil variant cover by EDDY BARROWS ($7.99 US)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

SUPERMAN AND THE CHALLENGE FROM THE STARS

SUPERMAN FIGHTS FOR TWO WORLDS! When a massively powerful alien race makes EARTH their ARENA, Superman must stand ALONE against impossible challenges that threaten locations all around the world AND the lives of those he loves! A not-to-be-missed EPIC tale of Superman’s STRENGTH, WIT, and RESOURCEFULNESS in an early stage of his public career!

Plus, New York Times bestselling author RAINBOW ROWELL makes her DC debut and takes on the most powerful woman in Superman’s life…LOIS LANE!

DC July Comic Books

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by DAVE RAPOZA, BRAD WALKER, AND STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant Cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

SUPER NO MORE!

With the assault on Metropolis’s heroes complete, Amanda Waller’s latest living weapon, the Last Son, sets his sights on the other most powerful supers in the DCU…the Marvel Family! Will their combined powers be enough to survive this terrifying threat?

In this biweekly series we'll see the ABSOLUTE POWER event through the eyes of evil—as told from the point of view of the TRINITY OF EVIL!

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, JOHN GIANG, and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil variant cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Atlantis now has a new ruler—long live Depth Charge! Amanda Waller’s loyal Amazo Robot known as Depth Charge has stolen Aquaman’s powers along with his throne, and now all Atlanteans must stay in line or risk having their powers taken as well. It’s up to Jackson Hyde and the rest of the Aqua-Family to launch a revolution…without being discovered!

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by TRAVIS MERCER

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by HAYDEN SHERMAN, MIKEL JANÍN, and STEPHEN PLATT

Connecting variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

Foil variant Cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/31/24

After capturing and absorbing the powers from the JSA, Jadestone is compromised by Green Lantern Alan Scott’s willpower. Suddenly faced with the concept of free will, does JADESTONE continue to execute Waller’s orders or have a change of heart? Meanwhile the remaining JSA members attempt a rescue mission to retrieve their teammates and escape to the Tower of Fate!

ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS, ALITHA MARTINEZ & DANNY MIKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Discover the untold story of what led Amanda Waller to form the TRINITY OF EVIL and take down Earth’s Super Heroes! It’s the Suicide Squad’s founder as you’ve never seen her before, in an all-new companion miniseries to the Absolute Power event.

The definitive history of one of the DCU’s deadliest villains is at last revealed! Amanda Waller’s catastrophic attack on the metahumans of Earth has rendered both hero and villain POWERLESS, but what led “THE WALL” to this place? In Absolute Power: Origins, Academy Award-winning writer JOHN RIDLEY and fan-favorite artist ALITHA MARTINEZ will tell the tale about how one woman lost everything she held dear…powerless beneath the forces of senseless acts of chaos. The path of vengeance would bring her to two simple words that would change her life—and the lives of the entire DCU—forever: NEVER AGAIN.

SUPERMAN #16

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, FRANK CHO, and PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24

“ABSOLUTE POWER” TIE-IN AND THE RETURN OF JAMAL CAMPBELL TO THE SUPERMAN SERIES!

Superman is down…but not out. Waller and her forces are winning. While the Fortress of Solitude has become the home base for the survivors, the injured and powerless Superman must go on a dangerous mission into… THE MAGICAL REALM. GUEST-STARRING ZATANNA!

WONDER WOMAN #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by TONY S. DANIEL and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24

WALLER’S WAR!

Wonder Woman’s quest for the truth is placed on hold as she comes face-to-face with Amanda Waller’s latest toy, a TASK FORCE VII robot ready to take all her powers for good! Do the Justice League Dark have enough tricks up their sleeves to save our Amazon princess? Find out as this tie-in to “Absolute Power” begins!

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant covers by NICK ROBLES and HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:25 variant cover by DANI

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US | 1 of 12

ON SALE 7/24/24

No one who was invited to the House knew Max—but she knew each and every one of them. Masters of their fields, titans of industry and knowledge, they all represented the best and brightest of humanity. So when Max whispered to each of them the truth of what they deserved—to be saved from disaster, to carry on the flame of civilization in a paradise built just for them—they all leaped at the chance. Why not? Why shouldn’t they be the ones to live forever? Isn’t it their destiny to survive the culling of the lesser herd? Wouldn’t being named the future of humanity be…nice?

With the Eisner Award-winning The Nice House on the Lake, honored as Best New Series by the prestigious Angoulême International Comics Festival, James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno shocked the comics industry and unleashed a classic of contemporary horror…and no matter what you might think is coming, you aren’t ready for their second act!

FROM THE DC VAULT: DEATH IN THE FAMILY: ROBIN LIVES #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by RICK LEONARDI

Variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

1:25 variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

In 1988, DC fans made a seminal choice in the history of DC publishing—voting to kill off Jason Todd’s Robin in the Death in the Family storyline. Now, for the first time, we want to find out what would have happened if fans had voted to let him live. And it begins—with the murder of The Joker!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JAY KRISTOFF and TOM TAYLOR

Art by TIRSO CONS and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by HOMARE

1:50 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Foil variant by HOMARE ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24

The snow falls thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory. The legendary assassin Deathstroke stalks a frozen wasteland, killing for coin among a nation of ever-warring jarls. But when our murderer for hire finds himself cast in the role of reluctant guardian, will he fight to end the icy curse destroying his land or be consumed by the sins of his own dark past?

The red-hot Dark Knights of Steel epic expands into bone-chilling new territories with new surprises in store!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT—THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant by DENYS COWAN

1:25 variant by EJIKURE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

Upon uncovering a mystery involving ancient relics, Batman must battle against Talia al Ghul and the League of Shadows for control of a dangerous weapon. As court magician John Constantine whispers in the ear of Queen Victoria, and Professor Adam Strange explores the farthest reaches of the Antarctic, the strange rumors they’re all chasing about the lost Kryptonian Age of mankind begin to take on the ring of truth…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1087

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V

Art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Gotham City is besieged on all sides. The Orghams’ iron fist holds the city in a death grip. The Joker’s Daughter terrorizes the streets, while Mr. Freeze’s most apocalyptic creation yet menaces the city from below. Does the Dark Knight stand a chance?

BATMAN AND ROBIN #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

Bruce and Damian plan the perfect father and son getaway…to DINOSAUR ISLAND?! When the dynamic duo uncovers a deadly family secret, their investigation takes them on a fun-filled adventure to rescue one of Batman’s greatest enemies!

NIGHTWING #116

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:25 variant cover by TIRSO CONS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24

Everything Dick Grayson has built is crumbling around him. His life is spiraling out of control and Heartless is at the center of all of it. Now Nightwing must leave his city. Can he take back the power he’s lost? Or will Blϋdhaven and its citizens be lost to Heartless forever?

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #15

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, and ALEX SEGURA

Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, and ANDY MacDONALD

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Nightwing and Deadman’s journey down long-forgotten circus paths begins to reveal answers…but they might wish it hadn’t! Booster Gold realizes getting everyone to agree on a perfect timeline is easier said than done! Batman and Guy Gardner face the secrets of the universe! And finally, our hard-hitting Question story begins as Renee Montoya finds herself under attack as both the commissioner and the Question!

POISON IVY #24

(Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by ELIZA IVANOVA

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

THE DEATH OF PAMELA ISLEY

Dr. Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man (a.k.a. Floro), has stacked the deck in his favor. Neither Ivy’s powers nor her allies are enough to put an end to Floro and his devilish plan to turn Ivy’s victims against her. As time, and her own supply of blood, runs out, one thing becomes apparent: to bring the outbreak of the parasitic fungi, Ophiocordyceps Lamia, to an end, Poison Ivy will have to kill both her own creator and herself.

HARLEY QUINN #42

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by JOANNE STARER and MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

Variant cover by LESLEY LI

Variant cover by BEN HARVEY

1:25 variant cover by MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Let’s be honest; I ain’t always the easiest ta get along with. Hey, don’t agree so fast! You ain’t exactly the bee’s knees yerself! Okay, where was I—oh yeah, ON THE RUN! My scientific study on villainous villains has gone all KINDS of wrong, and I’ve made myself a whole lotta enemies in a real short time: Mistah Freeze! Robin! And worst of all, this new cop Pulaski, who’s got a target aimed smack dab at my head. Don’t shoot my head, Pulaski! I LOVE my head!

And assumin’ Pulaski doesn’t shoot my lovely head, step inside it for a lovely story about the power of readin’ books and why burnin’ em is no good (TERRIBLY inefficient as a fuel source)—as brought to you by the librarians who keep kickin’ me out of the video section— Joanne Starer and Marcial Toledano Vargas!

RED HOOD: THE HILL #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by TONY AKINS

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant cover by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/31/24

It’s been problem after problem since Jason Todd took up residence in the Hill. Madmen, megalomaniacs, and monsters have menaced Red Hood and his allies constantly since his arrival, but he—and you, dear reader—can’t prepare for what comes next. Can Red Hood be the savior his new city needs, or will the Hill go to Hell? Find out in the climactic finale!

CATWOMAN #67

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by RACHTA LIN

Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24

“NINE LIVES” ENTERS ITS PENULTIMATE CHAPTER!

Selina’s journey has brought her everywhere, from the deepest reaches of the ocean to the cold vacuum of space, but she’s out of places to hide. With enemies closing in all around her, there’s only one place left to go—home. Prepare for the fight of Selina’s life(s) as the WHITE GLOVE launch their attack on Gotham City!

BIRDS OF PREY #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY and JAVIER PINA

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS NG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

The Birds of Prey’s personal failings threaten to turn an advantage into a disadvantage as their search for Barbara continues to be more “fight for their lives” than “search for Oracle.” Oh, and there are dinosaurs.

THE PENGUIN #12

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Oswald Cobblepot’s master plans for Gotham had him feeling like he had the whole city in the palm of his flipper. But it’s all gone so very wrong. Now, trapped in the Batmobile alongside his most hated enemy, sinking into a watery grave, the Penguin has found himself wondering if it was all for naught. But Batman’s avian adversary may have one more scheme up his feathered sleeve—if it isn’t too late. The Penguin’s epic saga ends here!

BATMAN: DARK AGE #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Batman’s world begins to grow as the people of Gotham realize they only need a costume to justify their problematic behavior. Fortunately, with Robin at his side and an empowered populace, Batman begins to turn the tide in his war against crime. But he isn’t the only one preparing an army—Falcone is readying his own recruits to take the battle to new lows. Will a figure from Bruce’s past play a key role in the battle to come?

OUTSIDERS #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

THE LOST CITY OF CANON

The Outsiders’ journey through—and outside of—the multiverse continues! Deep beneath reality, two cities follow diametrically opposed philosophies. One is built from legacy, continuity, and order, and the other is born of innovation, reinvention, and chaos. Between the delicate balance of their narratives sits our story—as well as the key to changing it. To do so could jeopardize the DC Universe as we know it… so who is plotting to do exactly that?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #29

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS and DAVID LAFUENTE

1:25 variant cover by JERRY GAYLORD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24

The grand finale to “Impossible” is here, and it…well, it is as insane as you think it would be. First of all, we’ve got this big DOOM-MITE guy over here, check him out…he’s about to eat Batman and Superman! What would that even taste like? Let’s hope our heroes never let him find out, as the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight save the fifth dimension from IMPLOSION or die trying!

POWER GIRL #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JÚLIO FERREIRA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON and INHYUK LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Forever alone?! Dating is hard, especially if you’re Metropolis’s breakout hero Power Girl. Will an innocent date with the mysterious Axel be just what Paige needs to get her groove back? Or are there some skeletons in her suitor’s closet waiting to be set free?

SHAZAM! #13

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by RILEY ROSSMO and SIMONE DI MEO

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

Where in the world is Billy Batson?! Freddy and Mary hit the road to track down their teenage runaway brother, but little do they know he’s hiding right under their noses…in the subway! Meanwhile strange new monsters are stalking the streets of Philly. Can Billy still prove he’s hero enough to save the day without the Captain?

SINISTER SONS #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 6 of 6

ON SALE 7/10/24

The truth of SINSON’s origin is at last revealed, as he and his best frenemy LOR-ZOD make their mad dash for the throne on the planet Korugar! It all ends here for the bad boys of comics, and if you thought these two deserved some sort of happy ending—think again!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #7

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

As General Zod finally takes full command of his alien legion of super-villains, the Emerald Empress strikes! If Zod can withstand her insidious attack, the cosmic secret of the Eye will finally be revealed! The road to Zod’s ultimate vengeance continues!

THE FLASH #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Cover by MIKE DEODATO Jr.

Variant covers by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ and MATT TAYLOR

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

As Barry, Max, Mr. Terrific, and Pilgrim head into the Speed Force to uncover what’s really causing all the chaos around the world, Wally returns home but is under the same mind control that seized Barry. Meanwhile, Linda finally meets the Resident, the being Wally turned to while trapped in the Gallery!

TITANS #13

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by MATEUS MANHANINI and RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/24

As Raven’s powers grow, the jealousy of her surviving siblings grows with them. Will their rivalry lead to doom for all? Do the Titans stand a chance against the spawn of Trigon?

GREEN LANTERN #13

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATTHEW CLARK

Cover by ARIEL COLÓN

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA and GLEB MELNIKOV

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/10/24

HAL JORDAN IS THE LATEST CASUALTY OF AMANDA WALLER!

De-powered and back on Earth, Hal needs to find a way to get to the new power battery and recharge—but Thaaros has other plans, and now Hal is being hunted by the most dangerous aliens on the planet!

PLUS: The secret origin of LORD PREMIERE THAAROS, ruler of the United Planets, is at last revealed!

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 11 of 12

ON SALE 7/17/24

On Earth, Ellie Stewart’s efforts to protect her mother are turned against her, as her seemingly idyllic fantasy world is turned into a nightmare realm by the terrifying STAR SHROUD! Meanwhile in the Dark Star of the Fenn, John Stewart’s will is tested against the will of the OLD GODS themselves, and INTERGALACTIC WAR hangs in the balance…but he won’t have to do it alone, as he gets an 11th-hour assist from the GREEN LANTERN CORPS! It’s a reunion for the ages in this penultimate chapter of Green Lantern: War Journal!

GREEN ARROW #14

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by JOHN GIANG

Artist Spotlight Variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

With a new brand of deadly Amazos on the attack across the DC Universe, no one is safe! So, the Green Arrow family tracks down the Amazo’s original creator…PROFESSOR IVO. Can he help them stop Waller’s master plans? But they are not the only ones searching for Ivo… Oliver Queen is also on the hunt!

BLUE BEETLE #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Spanish-language cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by JACOBY SALCEDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

Jaime Reyes has found himself since becoming Blue Beetle. He’s made new friends, saved the world, and found a new place to call home as he’s struck out on his own. So what’s next for Blue Beetle and the rest of la familia escarabajo?

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by PABLO M COLLAR

Cover by LI CREE

Variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

Design variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

After the mysterious android is captured by a covert military group, Superman realizes he can’t just bust through a government facility and take what he wants. No, this looks like a job for mild-mannered journalist Clark Kent!

TALES OF THE TEEN TITANS #44 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN and GEORGE PÉREZ

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, DICK GIORDANO, and MIKE DeCARLO

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/10/24

With the Titans having been betrayed and captured, Dick Grayson dons a new costume and new identity as Nightwing. The facsimile reprint of part three of “The Judas Contract” also features the previously untold origin of Deathstroke the Terminator!

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GARDNER FOX

Art by MIKE SEKOWSKY and BERNARD SACHS

Cover by MURPHY ANDERSON

Foil variant cover by MURPHY ANDERSON ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/31/24

In this facsimile of the premiere issue of the JLA’s first self-titled series, the fate of the world’s greatest superhero team rests on the outcome of a chess match against Despero! A superstar-studded spectacular that helped launch one of DC’s longest-running titles and all the Silver Age superhero teams that followed!

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and MIKE DeCARLO

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/17/24

Betrayal looms, and worlds end as a new hero joins the fight. Will both Earth-1 and Earth-2 fade into nothingness before the Monitor’s plan can come to fruition? A full facsimile reprint from the series that changed DC forever.

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and ARIEL DIAZ

1:25 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Magician on trial! Despite Zatanna’s willful determination to avoid Real Magic at all costs, a terrifying showdown with the interdimensional demon that interrupted her stage show reveals that she might not have run as far from the world of sorcery as she once hoped. Now a mysterious group of magic casters emerges from the shadows to accuse her of wielding great and terrible power against one of their own—her late father and greatest shame, Giovanni Zatara!

THE BOY WONDER #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/3/24

The cunning Tim Drake has always been the smartest of Batman’s sons…and the most comfortable matching wits with the most sinister geniuses on Earth. Damian Wayne doesn’t like feeling outsmarted—to him, no smugly-written insult could ever be sharper than his sword—so when he’s forced to infiltrate a super-villain gala alongside the sneaky Red Robin, the biggest danger the two of them face might not be Lex Luthor but Damian’s own temper!

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #7

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Cover and art by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 11 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/2024

John is lost…not just “ask for directions” lost, either. He’s lucky if he can even identify what plane of existence he’s on. With the enigmatic hitchhiker as his guide, John will have to find his way back to Nat and Noah. But when he does, he’s finally going to have to explain that he’s a walking corpse…

THIS LAND IS OUR LAND: A BLUE BEETLE STORY

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JULIO ANTA

Drawn by JACOBY SALCEDO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-282-5

ON SALE 10/1/24

Writer Julio Anta and artist Jacoby Salcedo, the dynamic team behind the young adult graphic novel Frontera, take readers on a gripping and inspiring journey filled with high stakes and heart as Jaime embraces his new calling as Blue Beetle!

Jaime Reyes is an ordinary high school student in El Paso, Texas, with a deep love for his family, culture, and home, and loves nothing more than his neighborhood’s spontaneous gatherings that go late into the night. But lately, he’s begun to realize that he and his border community are being used as pawns in an increasingly toxic immigration debate. The last few months have seen armed troops deployed along the U.S. and Mexico border, manufactured crackdowns at official border crossings, and a mounting resentment among a group of disaffected and reactionary youth.

Jaime’s problems get even more complicated when he finds an odd bug-like artifact while stargazing. He starts feeling a little different—like there’s another voice in his head pushing him toward his most base instincts. And to make matters worse, he’s been having surreal dreams that show him that the true threat El Paso faces isn’t “illegal aliens” but actual aliens known as the Reach. In fact, according to his dreams, Jaime is meant to pave the way for the Reach’s impending invasion!

PRIMER: CLASHING COLORS #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art and cover by GRETEL LUSKY

$4.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 7/10/24

Ashley wants nothing more than to be taken seriously as a superhero—she can’t help it that things don’t always go as planned! And when the Teen Titans roll into town chasing after their infamous nemesis, Deathstroke, Ashley will put her powers to the test to prove that Primer has what it takes to join the team.

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD: SUMMER BREAKDOWN #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$4.99 US | 72 pages

ON SALE 7/3/24

Summer is in session, and that means all the neighborhood patrols, soccer games, and snacks the boys can handle. But things take an unexpected turn when a new group of heroes, known as the Hero Club, approach Damian and Howard with an unusual offer—an invitation to help unmask the corporation planning to build a recycling factory in their favorite park. If that weren’t enough, Batman has been acting strangely and disappearing for stretches of time. And there are ninja everywhere…What could possibly be going on?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #7

(Image credit: DC)

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by PUSTE

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/3/24

The Scarecrow’s new fear toxin has Gotham City too frightened to function! Batman and Mystery Inc. are able to put off the inevitable for a while as they investigate, but soon they fall victim as well—except for Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, who seem weirdly immune. It turns out that always being scared has some advantages, after all!

LOONEY TUNES #279

(Image credit: DC)

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by ROBERT POPE

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/10/24

Everyone has trained, the ceremonial torch has been lit and carried to the top of the stadium, and the Looney Tunes are ready to compete in their own Looney Games! With all the challengers arriving to show off their skills, who will rise to claim the honor of greatest athlete?

DC JULY 2024 COMIC BOOKS SCHEDULE

On sale Wednesday July 3

Absolute Power #1

Batman #150

Batman And Robin And Howard: Summer Breakdown #1

Birds of Prey #11

Blue Beetle #11

Kneel Before Zod #7

My Adventures with Superman #2

Poison Ivy #24

Shazam! #13

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7

The Boy Wonder #3

On sale Wednesday July 10

Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #1

Action Comics #1067

Batman and Robin #11

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight—The Kryptonian Age #2

From the DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives!

Green Lantern #13

Looney Tunes #279

Outsiders #9

Primers: Clashing Colors #1

Sinister Sons #6

Tales of the Teen Titans #44 Facsimile Edition

On sale Wednesday July 17

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #29

Catwoman #67

Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Facsimile Edition

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1

Green Lantern: War Journal #11

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #7

Nightwing #116

Superman #16

Titans #13

Wonder Woman #11

On sale Wednesday July 24

Absolute Power: Origins #1

Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #2

Batman: Dark Age #4

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #15

Detective Comics #1087

Green Arrow #14

Harley Quinn #42

Power Girl #11

The Flash #11

The Nice House by the Sea #1

The Penguin #12

Zatanna: Bring Down The House #2

DC July 2024 - Solicited Collections

BATMAN VOL. 3: THE JOKER YEAR ONE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, JORGE JIMÉNEZ, ANDREA SORRENTINO, and others

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and STEFANO NESI

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8” x 10 3/16” | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-457-7

ON SALE 9/10/24

BATMAN VS. THE JOKER, MORE BRUTAL THAN EVER!

Following the cataclysmic events of the Gotham War, Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur-En-Arrh in check. But he can’t stop, because he’s out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done?

Plus, the terrifying tale of “The Joker Year One”: a mysterious figure from Batman’s past has come into The Joker’s orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! What secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman’s future? Collects Batman #139-144.

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS

(Image credit: DC)

Written, art, and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-702-8

ON SALE 9/3/24

Buried deep beneath Gotham City, there exists another Gotham. This Gotham Below is a living nightmare, populated by twisted mirrors of our Gotham’s denizens, fueled by the fear and hatred flowing down from above. For decades, the doorway between the cities has been sealed and heavily guarded by the Court of Owls. But now the door swings wide, and the other Gotham’s version of the Dark Knight has escaped…to trap and train a Robin of his own. Batman must form an uneasy alliance with the Court and its deadly allies to stop him—and prevent Gotham from falling into madness!

Collects Batman: City of Madness #1-3 under a new cover by Christian Ward!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by IVAN REIS, LUCAS MEYER, TRAVIS G. MOORE, and others

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-812-4

ON SALE 8/20/24

In DC’s first-ever Titans-centric crossover, can the fan-favorite heroes save the world from their teammate as shape-shifting chaos is released across the globe?

Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman—all are powerless to stop the Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. The only hero who can save the world is…Beast Boy?! With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people—including many of DC’s iconic heroes!—are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains transformed into ferocious beasts? And as the world goes wild, can Raven discover a way to save Beast Boy? If that’s not enough…who is Doctor Hate, a mysterious new threat unleashing their own unique brand of chaos?

Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World. This volume collects Titans: Beast World #1-6 and Titans #6-7 and sets the stage for the next evolution of the DC Universe!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR, CHUCK BROWN, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, and others

Art by SAMI BASRI, KERON GRANT, JAMAL CAMPBELL, and others

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$29.99 US | 312 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-813-1

ON SALE 8/20/24

What’s going on with Beast Boy, and why is everyone turning into animals?

The ramifications of the Titans’ battle with Starro are being felt all across the globe, and as the bestial infection spreads, the shape-shifting spores begin to take root. From the dark streets of Gotham to Metropolis, Central City, Blüdhaven, and even Atlantis—follow the feral tales of your favorite heroes and villains as they lose themselves to their more beastly nature.

Collects Titans: Beast World: Waller Rising #1, Titans: Beast World Tour: Metropolis #1, Titans: Beast World Tour: Gotham #1, Titans: Beast World Tour: Central City #1, Titans: Beast World Tour: Atlantis #1, Titans: Beast World Tour: Star City #1, and stories from Nightwing #109-110 and Action Comics #1060.

POWER GIRL VOL. 1: ELECTRIC DREAMS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DAVID BALDEÓN, and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by GARY FRANK

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-814-8

ON SALE 8/27/24

It’s a super-powered road trip of epic proportions when a looming Kryptonian threat can only be stopped by Power Girl! What has Superman and his family telling Paige she’s the world’s only hope? It’s the body-hopping menace called Symbio, and to stop it, Power Girl must reconnect with her roots before time runs out for the entire world! Plus: an out-of-this-dimension team-up with Supergirl and a hair-raising solo adventure for Streaky the super-pet! Writer Leah Williams (Power Girl Special) joins artists Eduardo Pansica (Supergirl), David Baldeón (Harley Quinn), and her Power Girl Returns collaborator Marguerite Sauvage in this collection of issues #1-7 of the Power Girl ongoing series!

BIRDS OF PREY VOL. 1: MEGADEATH

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by LEONARDO ROMERO and ARIST DEYN

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

$19.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-558-1

ON SALE 8/6/24

Every mission matters. Every life saved is a miracle. But this time, it’s personal. Dinah Lance is one of the world’s most elite fighters, but sometimes even the Black Canary needs help. With her young sister held prisoner by the Amazons, a near-impossible rescue is in order. To save her sister, she re-forms the Birds of Prey with an unrivaled group of badasses—Cassandra Cain, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn—and only one goal: extraction without bloodshed. What could possibly go wrong?

Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Black Widow) makes her long-awaited DC Universe writing debut, joined by her own birds of a feather Leonardo Romero (Batman) and Jordie Bellaire (Wonder Woman). Collects Birds of Prey #1-6!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST VOL. 4: RETURN TO KINGDOM COME

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Available in both hardcover and softcover

Hardcover | $24.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-748-6

Softcover | $17.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-939-8

ON SALE 9/10/24

HEIR TO THE KINGDOM!

Return to the world of Kingdom Come as the Flash discovers the fate of Superman’s missing ward, Boy Thunder. The Multiverse-spanning World’s Finest duo of Batman and Superman rush to Earth-22 to rescue their lost friend, only to discover a world that doesn’t know the Multiverse and that is consumed by the thrall of the all-powerful Gog and his disciple, Thunderman!

Join Mark Waid (The Flash, Shazam!) as he returns to his bestselling Kingdom Come story with artist Dan Mora (Detective Comics, Shazam!) to tell the origin of Gog and the horrors he created. Collects Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #20-24.

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 2: TO HELL AND BACK

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, LEAH WILLIAMS, DAN WATTERS, and others

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, EDDY BARROWS, VASCO GEORGIEV, and others

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$19.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-821-6

ON SALE 9/10/24

DARKNESS FALLS ON THE SUPER-FAMILY IN THE DAWN OF DC!

What haunts a Superman? Nightmares are stalking the family of El, threatening to blow apart their newfound unity. What can Superman fight when it’s through him that Conner feels lost in his legacy, Kara struggles to keep the mythos of Krypton alive, and Otho-Ra and Osul-Ra fear the violence of Warworld has followed them? On top of everything, a new extremist group known as Blue Earth is rallying Metropolis against any and all aliens especially Superman. Will he be able to keep hope alive, or is Superman about to lose his friends, their minds, and all their lives? Collects Action Comics #1057-1059, Action Comics Presents: Doomsday Special #1, and Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1-2.

WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$16.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-771-4

ON SALE 9/10/24

The Golden Age Sandman takes center stage in a thrilling noir mystery that finds his greatest discoveries falling into the wrong hands! It took years of testing and experimentation for Wesley to perfect his sleep gas, creating the perfect weapon for fighting crime without permanently harming criminals. But when the secret journal detailing all his failed, all-too-deadly formulas is stolen, the Sandman must hunt down the thief and root out those pulling their strings before the contents of his journal are released! The New Golden Age dawns in this collection, reprinting the stylish six-issue miniseries from writer Robert Venditti (Superman ’78) and artist Riley Rossmo (Suicide Squad)! Collects Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1-6.

JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by JORGE CORONA

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-774-5

ON SALE 9/17/24

The Golden Age Flash’s time-tossed teenage daughter, Judy Garrick—a.k.a. the Boom—has been restored to the present, but a deadly threat has returned along with her!

The man who engineered the “accident” that gave Jay his powers has a plan more than 80 years in the making, and now the father-daughter speedsters must save a world that is wholly unprepared for the forgotten menace of…Doctor Elemental! It’s a thrilling adventure spinning out of the events of Stargirl: The Lost Children and Justice Society of America from writer Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and artist Diego Olortegui (Aquaman: The Becoming)! Collects Jay Garrick: The Flash #1-6.

AMAZONS ATTACK

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-768-4

ON SALE 9/3/24

Exploding out of the shocking West Billings Massacre in the pages of Wonder Woman, Amazons have been banned from the United States of America! With copycat attacks on the rise, other countries are forced to reconsider their stance on these warrior women. With all eyes now on Queen Nubia, the queen of the Amazons must lead her people through this turbulent new world order of bigotry and forced deportation.

Joined by a ragtag group of Amazons, including Wonder Girl, Faruka II, and Mary Marvel, Nubia frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are violently taken from them. Will the Amazon tribes survive their new reputation? Can they continue their fight against evil in a world that thinks they are? And most importantly, who is orchestrating this humanitarian crisis and hatred? Collects Amazons Attack #1-6 and its prequel story from Wonder Woman #2.

BATMAN/DYLAN DOG

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ROBERTO RECCHIONI

Art by GIGI CAVENAGO and WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

$19.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-948-0

ON SALE 9/10/24

It all comes down to this. The fates of Batman and Dylan Dog have come to a meeting point.

The twisted paths of the Dark Knight and the Nightmare Investigator have been brought together through their lethal nemeses: The Joker, Gotham City’s Clown Prince of Crime, and Professor Xabaras, a mad genius with a taste for bringing the dead back to life!

When Catwoman turns up missing, the unlikely duo will need to enlist John Constantine for assistance and forge an uneasy alliance, putting aside their differences in order to successfully confront and defeat an evil that comes from the past. Collects Batman/Dylan Dog #1-3.

ALL-STAR BATMAN BY SCOTT SNYDER: THE DELUXE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, and RAFAEL SCAVONE

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., DECLAN SHALVEY, JOCK, TULA LOTAY, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, and SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Cover by JOCK

$49.99 US | 584 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-737-0

ON SALE 9/10/24

Award-winning writer Scott Snyder teams up with all-star artists John Romita Jr., Declan Shalvey, Jock, Tula Lotay, Francesco Francavilla, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Rafael Albuquerque, and Sebastian Fiumara in this deluxe hardcover of the acclaimed DC Rebirth series!

Featuring iconic showdowns between the Dark Knight and villains such as Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, KGBeast, the Penguin, and more, the stories showcased in this volume highlight why the Caped Crusader is one of the most iconic characters in comics. All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Deluxe Edition collects the entire 14-issue series and includes an extensive variant cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art from the illustrators who contributed to the series.

THE JOKER BY JAMES TYNION IV COMPENDIUM

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JAMES TYNION IV with MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, and

others

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$59.99 US | 488 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-820-9

ON SALE 9/10/24

From acclaimed writer James Tynion IV (Detective Comics, The Nice House on the Lake, Something Is Killing the Children) comes his complete and terrifying Joker saga. Collecting stories from The Joker #1-15, The Joker 2021 Annual #1, Batman: The Joker War Zone #1, and Batman #100.

SUPERMAN: THE TRIANGLE ERA OMNIBUS VOL. 1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by DAN JURGENS, LOUISE SIMONSON, ROGER STERN, and JERRY ORDWAY

Art by DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, JON BOGDANOVE, BOB McLEOD, and others

Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

$125.00 US | 1376 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-816-2

ON SALE 9/3/24

The Man of Steel soared to new storytelling heights during the fabled Triangle Era, where each Superman title contained a new numbering sequence that allowed readers to follow the action across four weekly issues. Under the direction of group editor Mike Carlin, the creative dream team of Dan Jurgens, Louise Simonson, Roger Stern, and Jerry Ordway crafted some of Superman’s most earth-shattering storylines that would go on to define the Superman mythos for decades to come.

This inaugural Triangle Era volume collects the story arcs “Time and Again,” “Red Glass,” “Blackout,” and more, and features a brand-new introduction by Mike Carlin. Collects Superman #49-63, Starman #28, Adventures of Superman #472-486, Action Comics #659-673, and Superman: The Man of Steel #1-8.

BATMAN BY GRANT MORRISON BOOK ONE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Pencils by ANDY KUBERT, TONY S. DANIEL, J.H. WILLIAMS III, and others

Inks by JESSE DELPERDANG, J.H. WILLIAMS III, JONATHAN GLAPION, and others

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

$39.99 US | 448 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-751-6

ON SALE 9/17/24

One of the greatest storytellers of his generation, Grant Morrison’s arrival in the world of the dark knight changed the character forever. Witness the deconstruction of a hero and the beginning of one of comic’s greatest epics. Collects Batman #655-658, #663-675, and stories from 52 #30 and #47.

ELSEWORLDS: BATMAN VOL. 1 (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ALAN BRENNERT, ELLIOT S! MAGGIN, BYRON PREISS, and others

Art by NORM BREYFOGLE, ALAN WEISS, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, and others

Cover by JERRY BINGHAM

$34.99 US | 536 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-954-1

ON SALE 8/6/24

This Elseworlds volume features Batman as a holy priest, Harry Houdini alongside the Dark Knight, Dr. Wayne reanimating a Frankenstein-like Bat-Man, Batman as a Green Lantern, a supernatural Bat-Man fighting the evil wizard known as the Dark Joker, a future Robin fighting off an alien invasion, and other tales! Collects Batman: Holy Terror, Batman: The Blue, the Grey, and the Bat, Robin 3000 #1-2, Batman/Dark Joker: The Wild, Batman/Houdini: The Devil’s Workshop, Batman: Castle of the Bat, Batman: In Darkest Knight, and Batman: Dark Allegiances.

ELSEWORLDS: SUPERMAN VOL. 1 (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS, DAVE GIBBONS, HOWARD CHAYKIN, and others

Art by EDUARDO BARRETO, JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ, GIL KANE, and others

Cover by EDUARDO BARRETO

$34.99 US | 368 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-956-5

ON SALE 9/3/24

Featuring Superman as the Dark Knight, Kal-El raised in medieval times, Superman as the sole survivor of a nuclear Armageddon, Private Atticus Kent as an abolitionist superhero in the American Civil War, Superman as the greatest athlete on Earth, and Golden Age Superman at war with Mars! Collects Superman: Speeding Bullets, Superman: Kal, Superman: Distant Fires, Superman: A Nation Divided, Superman, Inc., and Superman: War of the Worlds!

ELSEWORLDS: JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 1 (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, ED HANNIGAN, WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS, and others

Art by KIERON DWYER, J.H. WILLIAMS III, PHIL WINSLADE, and others

Cover by JOHN VAN FLEET

$34.99 US | 432 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-955-8

ON SALE 8/20/24

This Elseworlds volume features the League of Justice battling the insane sorcerer Luithorr, Diana Prince and the Justice Riders against the evil robber baron Maxwell Lord, Batman and Superman as pulp heroes, a gender reversed World’s Finest teaming up to save Lex Luthor, and other tales! Collects Elseworld’s Finest #1-2, Elseworld’s Finest: Supergirl & Batgirl, Justice Riders, League of Justice #1-2, Titans: Scissors, Paper, Stone, and Wonder Woman: Amazonia!

ELSEWORLDS: JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 2 (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by DANIEL CURTIS JOHNSON, BRONWYN CARLTON, MARK WAID, and others

Art by AARON LOPRESTI, KYLE BAKER, TY TEMPLETON, and others

Cover by TY TEMPLETON, TED McKEEVER, and DAVE ROSS

$34.99 US | 424 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-957-2

ON SALE 9/17/24

This collection includes a dystopian tale of Metropolis in the throes of a revolution at the hands of the Super-Man, Nosferatu, and Diana of Heaven; a world where the powers of all superhumans are taken away; a story about the super-sons of Batman and Superman; and other bizarre tales! Collects Batman: Nosferatu, Elseworlds 80-Page Giant #1, JLA: Act of God #1-3, Superman: Metropolis, and Wonder Woman: The Blue Amazon!

WE3: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by FRANK QUITELY

Cover and Direct Market variant cover by FRANK QUITELY

$24.99 US | 152 Pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8"| Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-715-8 | Direct Market Exclusive ISBN: 978-1-77952-884-1

ON SALE 9/24/24

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of comics’ masterpieces. From the legendary duo of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely comes the journey of three house pets weaponized for lethal combat by the government, on the run and searching for “home.” Collecting the complete and expanded series with an extensive behind-the-scenes section. Featuring a brand-new Direct Market variant cover by Frank Quitely!

SWAMP THING BY RICK VEITCH BOOK ONE: WILD THINGS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RICK VEITCH and JAMIE DELANO

Art by RICK VEITCH with ALFREDO ALCALA

Cover by RICK VEITCH and TOM YEATES

$29.99 US | 488 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-811-7

ON SALE 8/20/24

Following Alan Moore’s legendary run, Rick Veitch was hand-picked by Moore to continue the saga. Experience the run as it was meant to be read with the interweaving narrative between Swamp Thing and Hellblazer restored. Collects Swamp Thing (vol. 2) #65-73, Swamp Thing Annual #3, John Constantine, Hellblazer #4-5, and a story from Secret Origins #23.

MAD MAGAZINE #39

(Image credit: DC)

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH AN ART DEGREE

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 8/14/24

Get ready to get abducted into outer space as you gaze into the pages of MAD #39! We will probe for your funny bone with classic sci-fi and extraterrestrial movie and TV parodies, far-out favorites like “Spy Vs. Spy,” and “A MAD Look at…” by Sergio Aragonés, plus much, much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. Also, fly through the third dimension with a fun new fold-in by the time-traveling Johnny Sampson. Pick up an issue today and have some close encounters of the hilarious kind!

BATMAN ’66 OMNIBUS (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFF PARKER and others

Art by JONATHAN CASE, MIKE ALLRED, and others

Cover by MARTIN ANSIN

$125.00 US | 928 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-949-7

ON SALE 9/10/24

Tune in—er, read on—for the continuing adventures of America’s fun-loving, action-packed pop-culture icons from the classic Batman TV series! Along with the returning regular cast of rogues plaguing Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and Commissioner Gordon—The Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, Egghead, and Olga, Queen of the Cossacks—Gotham City must contend with new appearances from the rest of Batman’s colorful villains—Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy, and Two-Face—none of whom ever graced your Bat-TVs! Collects Batman ’66 #1-30 and Batman ’66: The Lost Episode #1.

BATMAN INCORPORATED: THE COMPLETE SERIES

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by JOHN TIMMS and others

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

$29.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-749-3

ON SALE 9/17/24

From the pages of Batman come the complete adventures of Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! Collects Batman Incorporated #1-12 and Batman 2022 Annual #1.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST VOL. 2: STRANGE VISITOR

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN MORA and TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-716-5

ON SALE 7/30/24

The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha, but there’s one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick Grayson! Robin, the Boy Wonder, is lost in time, and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative! Then, the untold story of Superman’s short-tenured sidekick is at last revealed, but what secret connection to one of DC’s most timeless tales does this story foreshadow? Collects Batman/ Superman: World’s Finest #6-11.

BATMAN: THE ARKHAM SAGA OMNIBUS (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ADAM BEECHEN, DOUG WAGNER, FRANK HANNAH, and others

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE, VICENTE CIFUENTES, FEDERICO DALLOCCHIO, and others

$150.00 US | 1648 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-950-3

ON SALE 9/24/24

Batman: The Arkham Saga Omnibus is the ultimate companion to the bestselling Batman: Arkham series of video games from Rocksteady Studios. This collection includes all of the games’ action-packed backstories, from the volatile beginnings of Batman: Arkham Origins to the dark and deadly story of Batman: Arkham Knight Genesis and everything in between.

BATMAN VOL. 1: I AM GOTHAM (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING and SCOTT SNYDER

Art by DAVID FINCH, IVAN REIS, and MIKEL JANĺN

Cover by DAVID FINCH

$16.99 US | 192 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-767-7

ON SALE 8/27/24

He is Gotham City’s hero. He is Batman. And he is not alone. There are two new heroes in town—a pair of masked metahumans with the powers of Superman and a devotion to preserving all that is good about this twisted city. Gotham and Gotham Girl have saved Batman’s life, fought by his side, and learned from his example. But what happens if Gotham’s new guardians go bad? This great starting-point graphic novel collects Batman: Rebirth #1 and Batman #1-6.

BATMAN VOL. 2: THE BAT-MAN OF GOTHAM

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE, ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO, and others

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

$16.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8” x 10 3/16” | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-763-9

ON SALE 8/20/24

Batman awakens to a Gotham City unknown. He walks these streets a stranger, in a world without a Dark Knight to save it or a Joker to menace it…or so he thinks. A mysterious figurehead by the name of Red Mask rules this town, and he wants Bruce Wayne dead! As Tim Drake hunts for Batman across the Multiverse, the Red Mask’s madness will threaten not only the Caped Crusader’s life—but his very purpose! Collecting Batman #131-136!

BRAVE & THE BOLD VOL. 1: LORDS OF LUCK (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, BOB WIACEK, and SCOTT KOBLISH

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$17.99 US | 160 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-772-1

ON SALE 9/10/24

Someone has stolen the Book of Destiny, an all-powerful artifact that gives its possessors knowledge of everything that is, was, and will be. Now to retrieve the Book and restore the fabric of reality, Batman and Green Lantern forge unlikely alliances and find themselves in some impossible situations with a galaxy of the DC Universe’s biggest stars. Collects Brave and the Bold #1-6.

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, ANDY LANNING, NEIL EDWARDS, and LUCAS MEYER

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-550-5

ON SALE 9/3/24

The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid has set the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. As the Anti-Life Equation spreads throughout the cosmos, the survivors of Earth must prepare for the coming apocalypse. Against impossible odds and an all-powerful bringer of chaos, their only chance at salvation lies with the most powerful surviving hero…but getting their help, let alone finding them, will risk everything…This horrifying conclusion to the DC Universe’s darkest epic collects DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1-8.

DEATH: AT DEATH’S DOOR (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JILL THOMPSON

Art and Cover by JILL THOMPSON

$12.99 US | 208 Pages | 5" x 7 1/2" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-746-2

ON SALE 8/27/24

Eisner Award winner Jill Thompson presents this tale of Death, who practically gets pushed out of her own realm when sisters Delirium and Despair throw a wild party. It all starts when Lucifer Morningstar abdicates his throne—leaving the Key to Hell with Death’s brother, the Sandman. As the reluctant Sandman contemplates what to do, hell’s nastiest denizens are free to evacuate the premises. Unfortunately for Death, they end up in her apartment!

FLASHPOINT (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and Cover by ANDY KUBERT

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-727-2

ON SALE 9/3/24

Barry Allen is a hero. But this is not the world he knew. This is a world where Wonder Woman and Aquaman have plunged millions into the darkness of war, where Batman has as much blood on his hands as his enemies, where no one has ever heard of Superman, and where the Fastest Man Alive is just another man. Rediscover the groundbreaking story by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert that forever changed the DC Universe! Collects Flashpoint #1-5.

GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS BOOK ONE (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by CARLOS PACHECO, PATRICK GLEASON, DARWYN COOKE, and others

Cover by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

$39.99 US | 400 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-765-3

ON SALE 8/20/24

For nearly a decade, Geoff Johns was the primary architect of the Green Lantern universe. From the return of Hal Jordan to the introduction of other Lantern Corps, Johns’ run turned the established canon on its head and forever changed the direction of the Green Lantern books! This softcover volume collects Green Lantern: Rebirth #1-6, Green Lantern Secret Files and Origins 2005 #1, Green Lantern Corps: Recharge #1-5, and Green Lantern #1-3.

GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS BOOK TWO (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by IVAN REIS, OCLAIR ALBERT, PRENTIS ROLLINS, and others

Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

$39.99 US | 400 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-775-2

ON SALE 9/17/24

Hal Jordan has been resurrected and redeemed. Now it’s time for him to get on with his life as Green Lantern. But even as he returns to the skies as an Air Force pilot, Jordan faces new threats from his old foes. The deadly Manhunter androids and the mutated Shark return with shocking violence, but they are nothing compared to what Hal will face when he takes on the Green Lantern Corps! Collects Green Lantern #4-20.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS BY PETER J. TOMASI AND PATRICK GLEASON OMNIBUS VOL. 2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI and others

Pencils by PATRICK GLEASON, FERNANDO PASARIN, DOUG MAHNKE, and others

Inks by SCOTT HANNA, CAM SMITH, and others

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON and CHRISTIAN ALAMY

$150.00 US | 1328 Pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8"| Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-752-3

ON SALE 9/17/24

Witness the final chapter of Tomasi and Gleason’s Green Lantern Corps saga! Collects Green Lantern Corps #39-47, #59-60, Green Lantern Corps (The New 52) #0-20, Green Lantern: Emerald Warriors #1-13, Blackest Night #8, Green Lantern #65-67, Green Lantern (The New 52) #17, #20, Green Lantern Corps Annual #1, a story from Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1, and Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

JOKER: KILLER SMILE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

$19.99 US | 152 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-769-1

ON SALE 9/3/24

Arkham Asylum is home to many of Batman’s worst enemies—including the most dangerous one of them all: The Joker. No psychologist or psychotherapist has ever been able to break through the insanity that imprisons The Joker’s mind. But Dr. Ben Arnell is sure that he will be the one to finally reach the man inside the madness—and cure him. And he’s absolutely certain that no matter what he goes through at work, he can keep that darkness far away from his family. He is very, very wrong. Collects Joker: Killer Smile #1-3 and Batman: The Smile Killer #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE WORLD’S GREATEST SUPERHEROES BY ALEX ROSS & PAUL DINI (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PAUL DINI

Art and Cover by ALEX ROSS

$29.99 US | 400 pages | 8 1/6" x 10 7/8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-766-0

ON SALE 8/20/24

They are known as DC Comics’ finest heroes, and they are prepared to save the world from itself! These are epic tales of DC Comics’ most famous, colorful, and iconic characters told through the amazing talents of writer Paul Dini and painter Alex Ross! Collects Superman: Peace on Earth, Batman: War on Crime, Shazam!: Power of Hope, Wonder Woman: Spirit of Truth, JLA: Secret Origins, and JLA: Liberty and Justice.

NIGHTWING VOL. 4: THE LEAP

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR, JAY KRISTOFF, and C.S. PACAT

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, SCOTT McDANIEL, and others

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-802-5

ON SALE 7/30/24

Nightwing meets his biggest fan! Too bad it interrupts a romantic weekend and leads to a battle with a soul-sucking demon. And with Blockbuster off the board, Tony Zucco heads to Blüdhaven in an attempt to claim the city as his own…but will Heartless claim victory first? Then, find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask. Join Nightwing as he trains Jon Kent and follow Bitewing in her first year with her humans, Nightwing and Batgirl, and see how she takes a bite out of crime! Collects Nightwing #97-100 and Nightwing 2022 Annual.

WILDC.A.T.S: THE COMPLETE SERIES

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA and others

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$29.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-745-5

ON SALE 8/27/24

Spinning out of the pages of Batman come the brand-new WildC.A.T.s! Led by Cole “Grifter” Cash, they are going to make the world a better place… no matter who they have to kill! Collects WildC.A.T.s #1-12 and stories from Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 and Batman: Urban Legends #6.

ZATANNA & THE RIPPER VOLUME FOUR

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SARAH DEALY

Art by RACHEL KOO and SYRO

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6" x 9" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-817-9

ON SALE 9/3/24

The dazzling story of magic and murder continues in a new print edition of supernatural stories from WEBTOON! Trapped in 1880s Whitechapel, Zatanna Zatara must hunt down the real Jack the Ripper…And while Zatanna has used magic to keep the meddlesome John Constantine away from her forever, he seeks out an ally to break Zatanna’s protection spell (hello, Gorgo!). Can the out-of-time duo mend their rift and return to the present in time to prevent Zatanna’s father’s death at the hands of a merciless sorceress? Collecting episodes 31-38 of WEBTOON’s smash-hit series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print.