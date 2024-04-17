Gail Simone and Rainbow Rowell are the next Superman Superstars to work on Action Comics in 2024

Gail Simone is returning to Superman for the the next arc of Action Comics. The writer is teaming up with artist Eddy Barrows for 'Superman and the Challenge from the Stars', the third part of DC's year-long Superman Superstars initiative, which pairs the biggest writers and artists up to create distinct three-issue arcs.

The new story flashes back to the start of the Man of Steel's career as a superhero and runs from July's Action Comics #1067 through to September's #1069 in what DC is calling "a not-to-be missed epic tale of Superman's strength, wit, and resourcefulness," as a powerful alien race attacks the Earth.

You can check out Barrows' main cover, plus variants by Ben Oliver and Wes Craig in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"I love the classic Superman cast, and this story is deliberately meant to echo my all-time favorite Superman time period," said Simone in a statement. "We didn't want to tell a quiet story of Superman in a diner; we wanted to have a massive threat, a war taking place all over the world, and only Superman could possibly protect his adopted planet. It is unapologetically huge in scope and fun as hell, with one of the best art teams I've ever worked with…Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, and Rex Lokus on colors!"

"For me talking about Action Comics is something that goes beyond the title itself," added Barrows. "I remember when I was 7 years old, I was playing on the sidewalk, and suddenly I was run over by a truck, right there. I spent 3 days fighting for my life, and during that whole year that followed I remained in bed, doing lots of physiotherapy, lots of meds and exams. Going to the doctors was a very regular thing. And it was during that time that Superman came to my life, reading Action Comics. Kal-El became a good friend of mine, making my days better. His adventures and his behavior were things that stuck with me! Reading his stories were the highlight of my days, for a 7-year-old recovering from an accident like I was. Back then I wouldn't have imagined that one day I would be helping to build his legacy: illustrating his stories. The stories of my all-time favorite superhero… SUPERMAN!"

(Image credit: DC)

Simone and Barrows are not the only creators attached to these issues of Action Comics. Joining them will be bestselling novelist Rainbow Rowell (who previously scripted Runaways and She-Hulk for Marvel) and artist Cian Tormey, who will be telling a backup story about Lois Lane.

"As a former newspaper reporter, I've always had a soft spot for Daily Planet stories," said Rowell in a statement. "I love that Clark Kent is Superman and also a working journalist - and that it isn't just dusty backstory. It's a real facet of his character. I love that Clark met Lois in the newsroom, and that they still work there together. (This is so realistic, I swear.) I really like it when comic book romances last…There's a lot of story to tell after two people say yes to each other. So - even though I was a little nervous about diving into the DC Universe - I couldn't resist the chance to write a love story that is also a newsroom story, and still a superhero story." She went on to describe Tormey's pages as having a "timeless quality that's perfect for this relationship."

"The story that Rainbow and I are telling is about Lois finding her strength, with Clark supporting her as she becomes stronger in her convictions," added Tormey. "He sees her finding her courage in a new role, her sense of responsibility for everyone - a gentle reminder for Clark of how far he has come, and how far all of us who are not blessed with superpowers can go when faced with adversity."

Action Comics #1067 is published by DC in July.

We recently interviewed Jason Aaron about his own Superman Superstars arc in Action Comics.