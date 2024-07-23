Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 releases on Game Pass tomorrow in a first for the long-running FPS series

2023's Modern Warfare 3 is the first Call of Duty game to be added to Xbox Game Pass, and it's happening on Wednesday, July 24.

Of course, we've known for a few months now that the next mainline installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, is launching on Game Pass on day one, and rumors have been swirling about Modern Warfare 3 coming to the subscription service, but now it's official, per an Xbox Wire post written by Game Pass senior community lead Megan Spurr.

Bringing Call of Duty to Game Pass is Microsoft's first major power play following the completion of its acquisition of the FPS series' publisher, Activision. Likewise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the last game in the series to receive PlayStation-exclusive content, as the acquisition also sunset any pre-existing arrangements between Sony and Activision as they related to Call of Duty.

Xbox also recently announced another Game Pass price hike that'll make most tiers of the subscription service more expensive for new and existing subscribers. While existing Console tier subscribers will be able to keep their current plan and pricing, Game Pass Ultimate, PC, and Core are all increasing in price, while the Console tier is being replaced by the new Standard option for new subscribers. That option will be the most affordable but also seemingly won't include day one releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta dates have been revealed, and for the first time it's happening at the same time on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.