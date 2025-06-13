Fans worry Xbox Game Pass could be due another price increase after evidence seemingly surfaces on the Xbox website, just a month after the latest console price hike

Xbox fans are convinced there's another Xbox Game Pass price hike on the way after spotting a notification on the xCloud website.

Xbox Game Pass received its latest price increase in 2024 alongside the introduction of the Xbox Game Pass Standard tier. And recently, Microsoft announced that it was increasing the price of the console and its first-party releases, with The Outer Worlds 2 stepping up to the $80 plate later this year.

This price increase on its games had Xbox players sure Xbox Game Pass was sure to be bumped up in the near future, so Microsoft can pull the "it's even more value now" line due to increasing the price of games, and would you look at that, it's probably happening.

Bluesky user redphx posted an image from the html code of the Xbox Cloud Gaming website, and noticed that a new notification type called "SubscriptionPriceIncrease" has been added. And given that we're about to reach the one-year anniversary of the last Game Pass price increase (which, in turn, came a year after the previous one ), things aren't looking good.

Granted, the blow may be less for some this year as Microsoft has released several games this year, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and Doom: The Dark Ages all releasing to solid acclaim, and the likes of Ninja Gaiden 4, Keeper, and The Outer Worlds 2 still to come.

