Xbox accidentally announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

It seems like Xbox has mistakenly revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one later this year.

According to The Verge reporter Tom Warren, the Xbox Game Pass app on Android and iOS devices has notified users via a push notification that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is "coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one later this year." However, clicking the link in the notification itself sends users to an Xbox Wire page that doesn't exist at the time of writing, though it does have a URL that mentions playing Black Ops 6 on Game Pass right from day one.

the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS / Android is notifying people that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 "is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!" it looks like an announcement is due today 👀 pic.twitter.com/FBRteX5NklMay 28, 2024

Therefore, it seems as though the push notification was accidentally sent out to Xbox Game Pass users on mobile devices ahead of time, and an official announcement. It could be that Xbox will officially announce the news later today, May 28, but a report earlier this month claimed Xbox would make an announcement about Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass during Summer Game Fest next month in June.

Given that Xbox usually makes its announcements around 7 am PT/10 am ET/ 3pm BST, it looks like the announcement could be coming later today. Keep an eye out on Xbox's social media channels, and the Xbox Wire itself, later today for the potential official announcement about Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass. While this sort of thing has happened before - hello Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 - it looks like something is going on.

What we definitely know is that a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct is airing next month on Sunday, June 9, immediately after the main Xbox Games Showcase 2024. The Xbox-oriented showcase will be kicking off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST, so the Black Ops 6 Direct will likely start around two hours after the initial showcase begins.

