Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct confirmed to follow the Xbox Games Showcase with its "first in-depth look at all-new gameplay"

Microsoft previously revealed that its Xbox Games Showcase 2024 would be followed up by a mysterious post-show segment diving deep into an unannounced game, akin to last year's Starfield Direct. We now know that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be the segment's star.

"GG to all who guessed right," Xbox tweeted earlier today. "Don't miss the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on Sunday, June 9." The Xbox Games Showcase is currently set to begin at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, and 6 pm BST, streaming from the company's YouTube channels and elsewhere.

The Call of Duty social media accounts shed more light on what to expect, teasing that the Black Ops 6 Direct will give us a "first in-depth look at all-new gameplay and product announcements."

Last year's Starfield Direct ran for about 40 minutes, zooming in and sweeping through all of the spacefaring epic's features - combat, skills, leveling up, ship building, companions, space travel, and much more were shown off - and we can expect a similar blow out for the upcoming Black Ops 6 too, though there's no word on how long the Direct will run for.

Details are relatively sparse for the sixth Blops, but reports from last week claimed that this year's Call of Duty would launch into Xbox Game Pass on day one, after Microsoft formally bought series owner Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. The company pledged that Call of Duty would still come to PlayStation consoles for at least the next decade, so players worried about exclusivity shouldn't be scared off by the Xbox branding.

Check out all the new games of 2024 for more.