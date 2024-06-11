Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's install size can be 300GB, but Treyarch says this "isn't representative of a typical player install experience"

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's file size won't be 300GB after all, so your hard drives are saved.

Earlier this week, the Xbox Store put Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's file size at 300GB, which rightly sent fans fearing for their storage spaces and how much space they'd inevitably have to free up. Now, Call of Duty's Twitter account below has clarified that the 300GB file size isn't the case after all.

📢 #BlackOps6 Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6.The sizes as shown include the full installations of Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, Warzone…June 10, 2024

What's happened is very simple: the Xbox Store has put the 300GB file size on Black Ops 6 because, for some reason, it's bundling in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and "all relevant content packs." This apparently isn't "representative of a typical player install experience."

Call of Duty games have been bundling in other games ever since Warzone and Modern Warfare were oddly bundled together over four years ago. I'm admittedly not sure why Call of Duty games are still bundled together like this, but the option is still there to have multiple games installed within Black Ops 6 itself.

300GB would've made Black Ops 6 the biggest-ever Call of Duty game by some stretch, so there are probably many fans out there breathing a sigh of relief right now. However, we don't yet know the actual install size of Black Ops 6 on its own, and it's worth pointing out that individual Call of Duty games have very frequently run north of 200GB once post-launch updates and patches have been installed.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches later this year on October 25 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. For more on what to expect from the final game, as well as an interview with developer Treyarch, you can read our complete Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preview.

