Don't care about cute robots? Sony has launched two new PS5 bundles just for you

I get it, Astro Bot's adorable little robo-face isn't for everyone. If you prefer an SMG to a spin attack, Sony's two new PS5 bundles are looking pretty sweet right now.

Both the PS5 Slim and the Digital Edition are discounted as part of the brand's Days of Play sale, dropping $50 off the price of the console itself and throwing in a free copy of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 at PS Direct. That leaves us with the same $399.99 (Digital) and $449.99 (Disc) sales prices that we've been celebrating on the Astro Bot bundle for months, for a total of $119.99 in savings.

That's the best value I've ever seen on a PS5 bundle. Back in the day, these packages would veer into the $500s, but it seems like Sony's playbook has changed. I'm certainly not complaining. You would normally be paying $449.99 / $499.99 for these consoles by themselves - a price cut and a freebie? That's a fantastic offer.

The Sony Days of Play sale is also running in the UK, but there's no Call of Duty bundle included.

PS5 Slim Digital | Call of Duty Black Ops | $519.98 $399.99 at PS Direct

Save $119.99 - Sony is kicking off its Days of Play sale in style, with nearly $120 off its cheapest console. That means you're getting a PS5 for $50 less than its $449.99 Digital Edition price, and still scoring a free copy of Call of Duty Black Ops. Buy it if: ✅ You still haven't bought Black Ops

✅ You only download your games Don't buy it if: ❌ You still have old PS4 disks to play Price check: Amazon: $399.99 UK: £429.99 £339.99 (no game) at PS Direct

PS5 Slim | Call of Duty Black Ops | $569.98 $449.99 at PS Direct

Save $119.99 - This is the same value as I saw in the fantastic Astro Bot bundle just a few months ago, though Call of Duty Black Ops is taking center stage today. You're saving $50 on the price of a PS5 console and grabbing yourself a free copy of CoD here to boot. Buy it if: ✅ You're yet to jump into Black Ops

✅ You still have physical disks to play Don't buy it if: ❌ You only download your games Price check: Amazon: $449.99 UK: £479.99 £389.99 (no game) at PS Direct

Should you buy a PS5?

With Xbox seemingly bowing out via its own price increases, the PS5 remains the last bastion of affordable console gaming. If you're after a cheap TV experience, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition represents the best value on the web right now. Yes, the Nintendo Switch OLED is $100 cheaper, but it's about to be replaced by the Nintendo Switch 2 (which itself costs more than today's PS5 deals) and is far less powerful than Sony's device.

You won't find a gaming handheld or gaming PC capable of running games at this quality for that kind of cash, especially not in 4K. However, games can land on PS5 a little after they do so on PC, and their prices are far more resistant to sales.

In general, though, there are only ever select games throughout the year that never make it to a PS5 release - and now that Xbox is freely publishing on other platforms, that number could well decrease even further.

The decision between the two bundles will come down to whether you already have PS4 games you want to play on the system. You won't be able to play physical discs on the Digital Edition console, which is where the slightly more expensive model comes into play. It's not just throwback nostalgia to consider here, it's the push for remasters as well.

The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Death Stranding are just a few PS4 games that have received their own PS5 remasters in the last few years - and if you already have that PS4 disc to hand you can play the full experience for a small upgrade fee rather than buying the game outright over again.

If you have a collection of older titles, the jump to the Disc Edition is well worth it. Sure, you can always pick up a disc drive separately, but at $79.99 a pop, it's far more cost-effective to buy it straight from the off.

If you have a collection of older titles, the jump to the Disc Edition is well worth it. Sure, you can always pick up a disc drive separately, but at $79.99 a pop, it's far more cost-effective to buy it straight from the off.