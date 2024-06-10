Don't expect a lengthy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign, as developers say it's "netting out in the kind of length of a classic Call of Duty campaign"

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be around the length of a "classic Call of Duty campaign."

That's according to Yale Miller, director of production at Black Ops 6 developer Treyarch, speaking to Game File in a new interview at Summer Game Fest 2024. "Currently, the game's netting out in the kind of length of a classic Call of Duty campaign," Miller said.

Looking to HowLongToBeat should give us a better idea of what Miller is referencing. According to the tracking website, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2, World at War, and Modern Warfare can all be beaten in around seven hours, and that's likely to be the "classic Call of Duty" era that Miller is referring to.

Call of Duty games have largely lasted for around six or seven hours over the years. 2020's Black Ops Cold War, considered one of the shorter games in recent memory, runs for just over five hours, while 2022's Modern Warfare 2 lasts for around eight hours in total.

Miller also touched on the demands of variety in Black Ops 6's campaign. "They don't want one note for your experiences," the director says of Call of Duty fans. "Luckily for us, Black Ops kind of lends itself to that, where you can do your heist missions, and your puzzle-solving and stealth and your big military incursions as well."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches later this year on October 25 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox devices.

