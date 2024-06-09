Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the biggest CoD game ever at launch with over 300GB of space needed on Xbox Series X/S

Prepare your consoles, because Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is going to take up over 300GB of storage space on day one.

As per the Xbox Store, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is going to weight in at 309.85GB on Xbox Series X/S consoles at launch later this year. That's the biggest Call of Duty game to date - at launch, at least, before this game inevitably balloons to another hundred GBs later on.

By now, we're pretty used to games taking up over 100GB of storage space at launch. I'd argue that Call of Duty fans are even more used to typically larger games like this, given Warzone's extensive update history, which eventually put the game north of 300GB for many players on different systems.

Even given this, though, Black Ops 6 weighing in at over 300GB at launch is pretty astounding, especially when you consider how the game is only going to get exponentially bigger as time draws on, considering the rapid rate of patches and updates for Call of Duty games.

In other words, make sure you've got a decent hard drive attached to your console or PC later this year when Black Ops 6 launches on October 25 - you're going to need it.

