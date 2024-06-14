Evil Dead Rise director sets next horror movie project for 2026 release – and it's a team up with James Wan's Atomic Monster and Blumhouse

Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin has announced his next horror movie and it's a team up between James Wan's Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. The filmmaker has confirmed when it's set to arrive in cinemas, too: April 17, 2026.

For now, that's all we know about the project, though Cronin promises it to be "wickedly entertaining and terrifying". He announced the news on social media on June 14, with a screenshot of the film's screenplay with the title scribbled out.

"I am super excited to be gathering up my gang of oddballs from Doppelgängers to join forces with the overlords of horror at Blumhouse and Atomic Monster," Cronin, who previously helmed acclaimed folklore flick The Hole in the Ground, said in a statement (via Deadline). "Collaborating with Jason, James and the wonderful teams from these two storied and massively successful organizations is what perfect nightmares are made of."

(Image credit: Getty)

"Lee is a gifted filmmaker in the world of horror whose storytelling has electrified audiences. We're excited to collaborate with him on this project, and to bring viewers on a wildly entertaining ride," said James Wan, Atomic Monster CEO and founder.

"Lee's work is always fresh and surprising and he has an intriguing, modern take on something quite ancient that I think audiences will love. This also marks an exciting series of firsts for us: Atomic Monster and Blumhouse's first time working with Lee and our first joint project for Warner Bros. We can’t wait to get started," said Jason Blum.

Released in 2023, Cronin's Evil Dead Rise centers on sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), whose strained relationship gets pushed to breaking point when the latter's kids, Danny (Morgan Davies), Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), and Kassie (Nell Fisher) find a mysterious book in a bunker underneath their Los Angeles high-rise.

Unaware of the dark origins of their discoveries, the youngsters ferry it back up to their apartment – and inadvertently unleash an all-powerful demon that takes up residence in their mother's body. With that, Beth is forced to try and keep her nieces and nephew alive over the course of a terrifying 12 hours.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is currently streaming on Netflix UK. For more, check out our picks of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.