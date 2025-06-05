Sinister and M3GAN studio looks to acquire rights to Saw franchise, meaning original creator James Wan might make Saw 11

Horror fans may have to wait a little longer for Saw 11 as the iconic gore franchise might be moving over to the studio that made Five Nights at Freddy’s and M3GAN.

Blumhouse is in the process of acquiring the perspective rights to Twisted Pictures’ portion of the Saw franchise, as reported by Deadline . Twisted Pictures has been involved with the franchise from the very start, since Saw hit screens in 2004.

Currently, both Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate own the rights to the franchise. So, Blumhouse would essentially be taking over the IP’s ownership from Twisted Pictures’ founders Mark Burg and Oren Koules, whilst Lionsgate will continue to be an involved partner and still own 50% of the franchise.

However, the most interesting part of this deal is that if Saw does find a home at Blumhouse, it will technically fall back into James Wan’s hands, as Wan’s Atomic Monster studio merged with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse in 2024. Wan made his feature directorial debut with Saw and created the franchise alongside Leigh Whannell.

The Saw movies follow serial killer John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, who acts as a sort of judge, jury, and executioner, punishing wrongdoers. But rather than simply killing his victims, he forces them to complete torturous and life-threatening games. The Saw franchise spans 10 movies and has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office in total.

Saw 11 was in development at Lionsgate and was previously scheduled to release in September 2025. However, due to many reported issues, the movie was indefinitely stalled.

Wan has served as an executive producer on every Saw movie, but hasn’t had writing credits on an installment since Saw 3, and only directed the first movie. Could Saw’s move to Blumhouse prompt Wan to get re-involved with the very franchise he created and write or possibly helm Saw 11?

