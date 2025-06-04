Phasmophobia movie in the works from Paranormal Activity and The Conjuring studio Blumhouse: "We never could've imagined the incredible heights this game would reach"

Phasmophobia, the popular co-op horror game from indie developer Kinetic Games, is getting a movie adaptation.

Via press release, Kinetic Games announced its collaboration with spooky movie powerhouse Blumhouse, known for some of the most beloved horror releases in the business including Paranormal Activity, The Conjuring universe, Five Nights at Freddy's, and many more. James Wan's production company, Atomic Monster, a subsidiary of Blumhouse, is also attached.

"It's a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting," said Phasmophobia lead developer Daniel Knight. "We never could've imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago, and we're so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact Phasmophobia has had in the gaming space and beyond. Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can't wait to share more as the project develops."

Phasmophobia tasks 1-4 paranormal investigators with entering various haunted buildings and identifying the spirit haunting them. Different ghosts exhibit unique behaviors during investigations that players use to identify them, while bonus XP is allotted for completing other, randomized objectives like snapping pictures of the specter and using specific tools to ward them off or collect evidence.

At some point during the investigation, the tables will turn on the ghost hunters, provided this feature isn't disabled in game settings, and the phantom will enter its "hunt" mode, during which all doors to the outside world are locked and players are forced into a game of survival.

No details about the film adaptation's creative team, cast, or plot have been revealed. With the game having such a cut-and-dry plot, it'll be interesting to see where Blumhouse takes its adaptation.

Meanwhile, the game is getting one of its biggest updates yet soon, with Chronicle launching on all platforms on June 24. We don't know everything that'll come with, but we know it'll include a rework of the Grafton Farmhouse map, an expansion of the new Media section of the game, and the new Sound Recorder piece of equipment.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only time will tell if Phasmophobia joins the ranks of our guide to the best video game movies ever made.