Saw franchise finds its way back home to creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell in new Blumhouse deal that will "push the legacy forward" in "unexpected ways"

Legendary torture porn franchise Saw finally is heading home to its dads' house as horror studio Blumhouse has officially acquired the rights to all future Saw films.

Blumhouse, best known for horror hits such as M3GAN, Insidious, and Five Nights at Freddy’s, has paid an undisclosed amount for Twisted Pictures' half of the franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Lionsgate, who own the other half, will continue to be a partner and retain 50% ownership in future installments.

Twisted Pictures, owned by producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg, has had a stake in Saw right from the start. Burg was one of the first people to read the Saw script, one of the best horror movies, created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell. "Twenty-one years ago, we met James Wan and Leigh Whannell and financed the first Saw movie. The film was magical, and a hit beyond our wildest dreams," said Burg in a statement.

However, Koules feels like now is "the right time to pass the baton," due to the success of the 10th film back in 2023. "It’s especially meaningful to see the franchise return to its original creators, James and Leigh, and I can’t think of a better partner than Jason to lead Saw into its next chapter."

As Koules highlights, the most interesting part of the deal is that the Saw franchise has found its way back to Wan. When Blumhouse was first in talks to buy the rights, we did wonder if it would mean that Wan would return to Saw, due to his company, Atomic Monster, merging with Blumhouse in 2024. But now it’s actually happening as Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum confirmed in a statement that Wan and writer Leigh Whannell will be brought "back in the fold" to help guide the franchise.

"Saw holds a special place in my heart. Coming back to this world with a fresh perspective is both thrilling and deeply personal," said Wan. "For me, this will mark a significant creative return to the Saw franchise for the first time since the early days, and I’m very much looking forward to embracing the original spirit whilst pushing the legacy forward in bold, unexpected ways."

An 11th Saw film was previously in the works at Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, eyeing a September 2025 release, but was quickly cancelled. There has been no word yet if Blumhouse and Lionsgate have plans to make a Saw 11 in the near future.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Saw franchise in order, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.