How to Watch the Saw movies in chronological order

Ever since the first movie dropped in 2004, the Saw saga has become one of the most profitable, recognizable, and beloved franchises in horror history. The series follows the escapades of serial killer John Kramer, otherwise known as Jigsaw, who through a skewed sense of morality, places criminals and wrong-doers in torture ‘traps’. Here they have the chance to solve the tests, free themselves from the trap, and save their own life before the timer runs out, if they fail they die. Each movie follows a different set of victims and the gruesome games that Jigsaw has in store for them.

The Saw franchise is certainly one of the biggest in the genre, spanning over two decades with its tenth movie releasing this year, and even though many of the movies are set right after one another, the films are not in date order. The movies not only follow Kramer's string of killings but through a series of flashbacks we see his life story.

With a mix of time jumping and major twists, the timeline and overall story that runs through the franchise is pretty jumbled, and the release of Saw X this year confuses things even more, but since a lot of the movies involve the same cast and general premise, it is pretty easy to keep up.

Here is how to watch the Saw franchise in chronological order.

1. Optional first watch - Jigsaw (2017)

The eighth movie in the franchise and the first one to lose the title ‘Saw’ is of course the 2017 movie Jigsaw. Directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig, Jigsaw is split into two stories, one set in present time years after John Kramer's death where a copycat killer is on the loose leaving victims around the city with puzzle-sized chunks of flesh missing from them, and the other half set decades before back when Kramer was still alive. Although it has not been confirmed, many fans believe that the traps we see in Jigsaw were the first that John ever set up. Although the bigger portion of this film is supposed to be set before any of the other Saw movies took place, nothing that happens is key to the rest of the franchise and can be watched at any point in the saga.

2. Saw (2004)

The movie that started the catalyst that is Saw is of course the original 2004 movie directed by horror legend James Wan, known for other iconic screen screams such as The Conjuring and Insidious. Saw opens with sneaky photographer Adam Stanheight and oncologist Lawrence Gordon chained to pipes at either end of the famous filthy tiled bathroom. The two men soon realize they must complete Jigsaw’s perverse puzzle to live, and make huge sacrifices to do so. This movie stars key characters that will appear throughout the franchise such as John Kramer AKA Jigsaw, Dr. Lawrence Gordon played by Cary Elwes, and Jigsaw’s most favoured assistant Amanda Young played by Shawnee Smith.

3. Saw X (2023)

The highly anticipated tenth film in the Saw saga is Saw X directed by Kevin Greutert due to release in cinemas on September 29, 2023. In this movie, set only weeks after the events in the infamous bathroom, we see the return of John Kramer and his assistant Amanda as they travel to Mexico for a risky and miraculous medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer. However, after finding out his new medical professionals are more scammers than they are saviors John must seek revenge the only way he knows how, through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

4. Saw II (2005)

Set about a year after Saw and Saw X, the second installment sees a new band of detectives and police officers on the hunt for Jigsaw, only to find that his next test has already begun. In an abandoned house being continuously pumped with poisonous gas, Kramer has placed seven criminals along with the son of a detective, where the only way out is to play a set of twisted and torturous games. Saw 2, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, sees the return of Amanda who, after being rehabilitated by Kramers tasks, is shown to be working alongside the killer as his assistant. The movie ends back in the infamous tiled bathroom with one of Jigsaw’s many rivals trapped inside.

5. Saw III (2006)

Also directed by Bousman, the third release sees Kramer in a highly fragile state. Bedridden from his battle with cancer, Jigsaw must rely on new assistant Amanda to do his dirty work for him. Whilst a more extravagant test is taking place in the same warehouse, a kidnapped Dr. Lynn Denlon is faced with her task, she must perform a fatal surgery on Kramer to remove his brain tumor or the trap around her neck will explode. Saw 3 also welcomes a new character the very shady Detective Mark Hoffman played by Costas Mandylor as well as returning characters.

6. Saw IV (2007)

After Kramer's dramatic death, detectives seem to think the killings are over, that is until the autopsy of the serial killer Jigsaw reveals yet another cassette tape warning that even after death, his gory games will continue. Taking place straight after the events of Saw 3, the fourth edition of the franchise, and the third movie in a row to be directed by Bousman, follows police officers as they wade through a trail of torture to find victims, including their colleagues. Through time-jumping scenes, we see back into Kramer's life and John’s ex-wife Jill Tuck, played by Betsy Russell, is introduced. In a major flashback we see Kramer as a normal guy, a humble engineer married to a pregnant Jill, after a mishap at Jill’s workplace involving a robbery gone wrong, Jill is harmed and faces a miscarriage. This event snaps something in John’s brain and forces him to take revenge on those who have harmed his family.

7. Saw V (2008)

As Kramer’s death begins to settle in, his protégé Hoffman firmly takes his place as the new Jigsaw murderer, but those closest to him start to suspect his foul play. In Saw 5, directed by David Hackl, we see more group traps taking place set up by the new killer, and in a series of flashbacks, we see just how Hoffman and Kramer got to be working together and how the detective made bad plans to keep the legacy alive.

8. Saw VI (2009)

Directed by Saw X’s Kevin Greutert, the sixth movie to be released in the franchise sees Jigsaw still directing events from beyond the grave. With Hoffman still on the loose, one of Kramer’s most elaborate mass traps begins with new victims including the insurance broker who ripped off Kramer during his battle with cancer, along with his crooked team who have no choice but to face the string of bloody and sacrificial tests set before them. Whilst Hoffman gets his hands dirty, ex-wife Jill carries out Kramer’s final requests.

9. Saw: The Final Chapter 3D (2010)

Saw: The Final Chapter otherwise known as Saw 3D is the seventh movie to be released consecutively and going by its name, we thought it would be the last. This movie, directed once again by Greutert, brings forward a new Jigsaw sidekick with a very familiar face. In the present time, a past victim of Kramer’s has found fame and fortune by selling his story of survival and making himself into a celebrity. When the assistant in question learns that an apparent Jigsaw victim turned self-help guru has been lying about ever playing the killer's cruel game, the con man wakes up in a very real trap and must face the consequences of his lies. Meanwhile, a crazed Hoffman has the tables turned on him after he goes after Kramer’s ex-wife.

(Here it is optional to watch Jigsaw again as the present-day scenes take place between the events of Saw: The Final Chapter and Spiral, but it does not change the trajectory of the franchise.)

10. Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Directed by Bousman yet again, Spiral is the second movie in the franchise to drop the ‘Saw’’ title and the only edition that doesn't star John Kramer. The 2021 movie follows Detective Zeke Banks, played by comedian Chris Rock, and his partner as they look into a new stream of grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the long-dead Jigsaw killer. As Zeke plummets further into his findings, he finds himself in the center of the killings. Spiral doesn't really connect to the Saw timeline at all and certainly does not change the trajectory of the overall story, however, directors and fans feel that it does have a place in the franchise with it often being referred to as Saw 9.

If you haven't seen any movies in the Saw franchise but would still like to get involved, you only have to watch the first movie in the franchise to be up to date.

Saw X releases in theatres September 29. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way in 2023 and beyond.