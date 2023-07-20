Jigsaw returns in first look at Saw X

Lionsgate has unveiled a first look and new release date for Saw X.

"#SawX is now coming at you one month earlier," tweeted the official Saw account. "September 29th - prepare yourselves for Jigsaw’s return."

Per Deadline, Saw X sees a "sick and desperate John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travel to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable." The events of the film take place between Saw I and Saw II and sees John aka Jigsaw put the con artists through his insanely twisted trademark Saw traps.

The tenth installment in the popular horror franchise is directed by Kevin Greutert (Saw VI, Saw VII) from a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger (Jigsaw, Spiral) and Josh Stolberg.

The cast includes Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa, and sees Shawnee Smith return as Amanda Young.

After a suicide attempt following his terminal cancer diagnosis, Jigsaw AKA John Kramer would go on to spend the remainder of his life 'testing' other people's will to live. Though he technically died at the end of Saw III, he would go on to serve as the posthumous antagonist of Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, and Saw 3D. Saw X will give us a more personal look at the horror icon and the ways in which he coped with his terminal diagnosis.

Saw X will hit theaters on September 29. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.