Spiral screenwriter's new movie is so brutal that a camera operator passed out on set

Horror director Josh Stolberg's next movie includes a scene so gory that it made a camera operator pass out on set.

"Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground," Stolberg tweeted (opens in new tab), sharing a gory photo from behind the scenes. "Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!" Be warned: the image through the link is a little bloody.

The movie stars 50 Cent, who also tweeted (opens in new tab) the image with the caption: "Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn't take how real it was. We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game."

Skill House is described as a dark satire of social media and influencer culture, which will see how far people will really go to achieve fame. Filming is currently taking place in the Sway House in Los Angeles, where TikTok stars lived and collaborated on viral videos in 2019 and 2020. One of these social media celebrities, Bryce Hall, stars alongside 50 Cent in the movie.

As for Stolberg, he co-wrote the scripts for horror movies like Spiral: From the Book of Saw and Jigsaw, as well as directing 2013's Crawlspace. This is his first time back in the director's chair since 2014.

Skill House doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait to find out when it'll be hitting our screens, check out our list of the other upcoming horror movies coming our way.