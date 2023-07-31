Jigsaw actor confirms Saw X character return in funny viral video

Amanda is back for Saw X – and Tobin Bell has confirmed the news himself.

In a new clip, posted by the official Saw Twitter account, Jigsaw actor Bell is standing in a filthy, tiled room – the bathroom where much of the first Saw movie took place. A voice off-camera asks him to "come here for a second", and walks out of frame. "Tobin, you dropped something," says another voice, zooming in to show a napkin dropped on the floor with the words "Amanda is back" written on it.

Amanda, played by Shawnee Smith, appeared in the first three Saw movies. A survivor of Jigsaw's traps, she then became his apprentice but died (along with Jigsaw) at the hands of one of their victims (Angus Macfadyen's Jeff) in Saw 3. Her appearance in Saw X was teased in the movie's recently released trailer, but her casting has now been confirmed by the franchise's original killer.

guess who’s back? pic.twitter.com/urBzHgqVW4July 30, 2023 See more

Saw X will take place between Saw and Saw 2, acting as a sequel to the first movie. The latest installment in the horror franchise will see John Kramer (AKA the Jigsaw Killer) travel to Mexico to receive a risky and experimental treatment in a desperate attempt to cure his terminal cancer. However, when he discovers that the procedure is a fraudulent operation, he sets out to get back at those involved in his signature manner – with a series of gruesome and gory traps (including one involving brain surgery, which was teased in the trailer).

Saw X is set to hit the big screen on September 29. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new horror movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.