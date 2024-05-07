Netflix shares first look at Wednesday season 2 as Sixth Sense and The Addams Family stars join Jenna Ortega hit

Wednesday season 2 is officially in production – and it's a big day for those of us who have The Addams Family Values in our Letterboxd top four.

Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes cast photo, which sees the core gang posing in Wednesday and Enid's dorm room, as well as a brief cast reveal video starring Thing (which only tells us who a few of the new characters are, but we'll take it). In the video, Wednesday picks up a script containing the title for season 2 episode 1: 'Here We Woe Again.'The rest of the video lists the new and returning cast members – and it's full of pop culture icons.

New series regulars include Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Billie Piper as Capri, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. New guest stars include Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, Christopher Lloyd, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION 🖤 Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper! pic.twitter.com/v6nX6eLPP8May 7, 2024

Lloyd notably played Uncle Fester in The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values, both of which starred Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams. Fred Armisen is set to return for Wednesday season 2 as Fester Addams, so we'll just have to wait and see who Lloyd ends up playing. Another exciting addition to the cast is the character of Grandmamma Addams, the quirky and perhaps more underrated Addams Family member, who was played by both Carol Kane and Judith Malina in the aforementioned films.

The returning cast includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, and Isaac Ordonez.

"We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces," said showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton, of course, returns to direct.

Wednesday season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.