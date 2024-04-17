Wednesday season 2 has just announced the perfect piece of casting: Steve Buscemi as the new Nevermore principal

Steve Buscemi is joining the second season of the hit Netflix show Wednesday in an inspired piece of casting.

Per Variety, it’s thought he’ll be playing the new Nevermore Academy Principal, a role that was previously played by Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. At the end of last season, she met her grisly end at the hands of Miss Thornhill (Christina Ricci), after it turned out she was actually Laurel Gates in disguise. This has left an open spot at the head of the Academy, and it seems it may now have been filled.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the casting yet, but as one of the best character actors working today, it feels like a perfect match for Buscemi. His career to date has featured a fair few dark comedy roles from Fargo to The Big Lebowski, as well as acclaimed performances in Boardwalk Empire and Reservoir Dogs. We can't wait to see what he brings to Wednesday's unique tone.

Wednesday season 2 is about to start filming after it was confirmed that production was shifting from Romania to Ireland for its second season. The Addams Family spin-off focuses on Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) as she navigates fitting in at a school for supernatural beings with some nefarious goings-on behind the scenes.

The show has been a huge hit for Netflix, becoming the streamer’s most popular English-language series of all time. Check out the full list of the most streamed Netflix shows.

