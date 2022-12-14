Wednesday dethrones Dahmer to become second most popular English-language series on Netflix

Wednesday is now the second most-watched English-language series on Netflix after Stranger Things season 4. The Addams Family spin-off has now been streamed for more than one billion hours since its release.

In the streamer’s latest release of viewing figures (opens in new tab), the series had been viewed for 1,022,190,000 hours across its first three weeks. The show arrived on Netflix on November 23, and the figures have been recorded for 19 days so far, up until December 11.

This means that Wednesday will have nine more days of viewing figures to see if it can beat Stranger Things’ current record, as Netflix judges its series on the first 28 days of viewership. The record set by the Duffer Brothers show is a huge 1.352 billion hours viewed, but it's definitely in sight for the Jenna Ortega-led show.

However, both series are still a way off from Netflix’s most-viewed show of all time, Squid Game. The Korean thriller series holds the viewership record of a huge 1,650 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Wednesday has crept above Ryan Murphy’s 2022 series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which broke records earlier this year. The serial killer biopic series had been watched for 856 million hours across its first 28 days, prompting Netflix to renew it for a second season.

