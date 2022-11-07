Netflix's big 2022 hits The Watcher and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are returning

Ryan Murphy's The Watcher and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are set to continue at Netflix.

The Watcher has been greenlit for season 2, while Monster will continue as an anthology series focusing on a different serial killer each season.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story focuses on the Midwest-based serial killer who took the lives of seventeen people between 1978 and 1991. He was convicted for fifteen of the murders in 1992, being sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms. The limited series, co-created and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is told from the point of view of each victim and stars Evan Peters as the titular killer.

The series garnered 196.2 million (opens in new tab) streaming hours in its first five days, taking the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 in several countries and beating out Squid Game – who previously held the record for most watched debut with 63.1 million streaming hours.

The Watcher follows the real-life (and unsolved) case of the Broaddus family who moves into their dream home in the New Jersey suburbs – only to become plagued by ominous letters from someone calling themselves "the Watcher." Things escalate when their neighbors start exhibiting strange behavior and creepy things begin to occur inside their new home. Despite mixed reviews, the show skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most-watched list in 89 countries and even dethroned Dahmer for the top spot. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star as the unlucky couple.

The Watcher season 2 and Monster do not currently have release dates.

