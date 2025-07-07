BBC Sherlock creator says "no" to bringing back Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman for a revival: "What would be the point?"

BBC's beloved Sherlock series last aired in 2017, but recent rumors have suggested there's potential for a revival. However, the series creator Mark Gatiss says there's no truth to a revival, telling Collider "What would be the point?" while emphasizing his commitment to his current series Bookish.

"No. We had our go, and we struck gold with Benedict [Cumberbatch] and Martin [Freeman]. I mean, there’s no…what would be the point? You'd just be doing it again," Gatiss states. "And to be frank, you know, I'm 60 next year. It's incredible. And how many more things can one do? I'm committed to doing this, and I'm very interested in doing new stuff, and Bookish is what I want to do. So I think it's great to, as I said yesterday, it's great to tip your hat to what a wonderful thing it was, but also it's lovely to move forward."

This conflicts somewhat with statements made late last year by the show's producer Sue Vertue, who said "We love that show and there is a future for it," while clarifying that a revival would depend on bringing the cast and crew back together.

The series made an international star of Sherlock Holmes actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who went on to win the role of Doctor Strange in the MCU, while also solidifying the fan-favorite reputation of Dr. John Watson actor Martin Freeman, who also joined the MCU as SHIELD agent Everett Ross.

Sherlock ran for four seasons and a Christmas special, bringing some of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic Sherlock Holmes tales into the modern era with new twists on many of the old mysteries.

The show's popularity reached its fever pitch with the end of season two which concluded with the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes, followed by clues that he had faked his death. This led to months of fan speculation and intense analysis of the scene trying to figure out how Holmes may have survived, until the secret was revealed with the premiere of season 3.

