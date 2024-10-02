It looks like Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock could return, as producer teases "there is a future" for the BBC show

The BBC Sherlock show starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman could make a comeback someday, producer Sue Vertue has teased.

The show ran for four seasons and a Christmas Special, wrapping up in 2017. Alongside Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Freeman as John Watson, Mark Gatiss, Andrew Scott, and Amanda Abbington had roles in the show as Mycroft Holmes, James Moriarty, and Mary Watson, respectively.

"We always say never say never. I've still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you," Vertue told Deadline. "It's just getting everybody aligned, it's getting the actors to want to do it."

"We love that show and there is a future for it. One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it," she added.

Gatiss, who co-created the show with Steven Moffat, has previously teased that a movie could happen someday. "We'd like to make a film but trying to get everyone together is very difficult," Gatiss commented to Deadline earlier this year, adding: "You'll have to ask Benedict [Cumberbatch] and Martin [Freeman]."

While seasons 1-3 of the BBC show were very well received by critics, the Christmas Special and season 4 debuted to a more mixed reception.

Still, the show was a cultural phenomenon while it was airing, with a seriously committed fanbase – and the dramatic season 2 finale had everyone speculating throughout the long wait for answers (though, what really happened was never conclusively explained).

