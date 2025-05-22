Ahead of the new spin-off show, you only have less than one month to watch Dexter on Netflix

Dexter is set to leave Netflix ahead of the premiere of the brand new sequel series Dexter: Resurrection.

The Showtime original crime drama has been a Netflix streaming staple for some time, with fans able to watch and rewatch all nine seasons. Unfortunately, the show is set to leave Netflix on June 19, ahead of the release of yet another new spin-off series (via What's on Netflix).

Luckily, the flagship show will remain streaming on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus.

The show originally ran from 2006 to 2013, and was revived with Dexter: New Blood in 2021.

As Dexter Morgan was presumed dead at the end of the series, a new prequel series titled Dexter: Original Sin popped up in 2024 that followed a young Dexter as he grapples with the beginnings of his natural impulse to kill. Resurrection is set to pick up where New Blood left off, and of course, Michael C. Hall will be back in that gray three-button Henley to Saran-wrap some bad people to a portable operating table.

Clyde Phillips, showrunner of Dexter's very first season, returns as creator and showrunner for Dexter: Resurrection. The cast includes David Zayas (returning as Angel Batista), Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian, Steve Schirripa, Neil Patrick Harris, John Lithgow, and Eric Stonestreet.

Dexter: Resurrection is set to hit Showtime and Paramount Plus on July 11. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.