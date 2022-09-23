Ryan Murphy's Jeffrey Dahmer series dethrones Cobra Kai as Netflix's number one show

Netflix subscribers have a new favorite show, and it's overtaken the hugely popular Cobra Kai to nab the top spot on the platform's streaming chart in the US. It's also number one in the UK, though it beat out Fate: The Winx Saga there.

Created by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped on September 21 – and the fact that it's now dominating the chart just two days in is impressive. It sees Evan Peters play the titular real-life serial killer, while Richard Jenkins stars as Jeffrey's father Lionel, Molly Ringwald appears as his stepmother Shari, and Niecy Nash brings his neighbour Glenda Cleveland to life.

The show is so new that it's yet to nail down a Rotten Tomatoes' critics score, but viewers have been pretty vocal about what they think of the show on social media. While some are calling it "incredible" and calling for award recognition for Peters, others have criticized it for taking a too sympathetic look at Dahmer. Similar statements were made about Zac Efron's Ted Bundy flick Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Netflix's documentary series Conversations with a Killer.

"I really don't want to watch anything else about serial killers but I appreciate the Dahmer series seems to be showcasing the BLACK and BROWN victims and families. Because race was def a huge part of why Dahmer was able to be as sloppy as he was and still have so many victims," one Twitter user praised (opens in new tab).

Other shows in the top 10 in both countries include The Crown, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and true crime outing Sins of Our Mother.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix now. If crime dramas aren't your bag, then check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.