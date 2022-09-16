Evan Peters transforms into Jeffrey Dahmer for creepy new Netflix series

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as the titular killer.

Jeffrey Dahmer was a Midwest-based serial killer that took the lives of seventeen people between 1978 and 1991. He was convicted for fifteen of the murders in 1992, being sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms. While My Friend Dahmer, starring former Disney Channel star Ross Lynch, sought to explore Dahmer's youth and the adults who failed him, Monster is a ten-episode series that aims to "expose these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police."

The limited series, co-created and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is told from the point of view of each victim. Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Learned, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Niecy Nash also star.

Dahmer's life has been the subject of multiple television shows and films, with Avengers star Jeremy Renner playing the murderer in 2002's Dahmer. An indie flick titled The Jeffrey Dahmer Files premiered at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and weaves fictionalized re-enactments with real-life interviews from the medical examiner, the lead detective, and Dahmer's next-door neighbor. Ryan Murphy's Monster will be the first media adaptation to tell the story from the victim's perspective.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is set to hit Netflix on September 21, 2022.

