Wednesday season 2 will feature more of the Addams Family, say co-showrunners

Wednesday may not have been renewed for a second season yet, but the creators of the Netflix series already have ideas when it comes to new episodes. One of those ideas, it turns out, is to have the titular character share more scenes with the rest of the Addams Family.

In a new interview with TV Line (opens in new tab), co-showrunner Miles Millar revealed that he and Alfred Gough feel like they "just touched the surface" when it comes to Wednesday's parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), her younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen). In the show's first season, each of them only appears for a couple of episodes – the latter, only one – so it's no surprise that fans of the franchise are itching for more.

"The actors are so amazing in those roles,” co-showrunner Miles Millar said during the chat. "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

"The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray," Gough continued. "I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship."

Also starring Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and Jenna Ortega in the lead role, Wednesday sees everyone's favorite anti-social goth girl get sent to Nevermore, a prestigious academy for young gorgons, vampires, werewolves, and the like, after setting a bunch of piranha on a bully at her former school. There, she stumbles across a mystery involving a Hyde, a terrifying-looking monster that's been offing folks all over town – and takes it upon herself to find out its human (aka Jekyll-style) identity.

All episodes are streaming now. If you're keen to see what else the platform has to offer, take a look at our guide to the best Netflix shows.