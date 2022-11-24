Wednesday creators have a rough "roadmap" for multiple seasons of the Netflix show

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Wednesday season 1 finale. If you've not yet finished the show, turn back now.

Wednesday may have only landed on Netflix yesterday (November 23), but creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar already have ideas for a second season and beyond. In a new interview with Collider (opens in new tab), the duo revealed they have "a roadmap" on where to take the Addams Family spin-off across several chapters – but they're open to being influenced by fans going forward, too.

"When you're first pitching the show, you want to know that there are multiple seasons in it," Gough recently explained to the publication. "So you want to make sure that, whatever you're doing, we've laid out what a potential season 2 could look like. Then, you leave yourself open to see how people react to the first season, how they're reacting to certain storylines, and how they're reacting to certain characters. It's a roadmap, where I know how to get there on the interstates, but there might be some fun back roads that we can explore, as well."

Much of Wednesday's debut outing centers on the titular misanthrope, as she uses her psychic gifts to sniff out the true identity of a monster that's been violently offing folks all over town. Its last episode expectedly culminates in a reveal, but that doesn't mean Wednesday's adventures have to stop there. In fact, the final moments leave things rather open-ended... as Tyler (Hunter Doohan), the seemingly sweet-natured barista who's discovered to be the Hyde, looks to escape.

While the streamer has yet to renew the eight-part horror comedy, it seems to be going down well with viewers, and has already topped Netflix's TV chart in the UK. With that, it'd hardly be surprising if the platform greenlit a second season.

Talking about crafting the perfect whodunnit, Gough said: "We had the mystery worked out, and we wanted to make sure that, if went back and re-watched it, it played by the rules, through the whole thing, and it wasn’t something where it was like, 'Oh, that person could have never been there.'

"Then, it was building in the misdirects, which was the hard part. You can build them in on the page, but then once you start shooting it, is it gonna become very obvious to people? That was the most nerve-wracking part of it, just to make sure that the mystery was actually gonna work."

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming now.




