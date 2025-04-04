Wednesday star Emma Myers says season 2 has the "perfect" cast: "I had a great time working with all of them"

Wednesday season 2 is just around the corner, and as the Addams family daughter gets ready to take on another year at Nevermore Academy, co-star Emma Myers has given a positive update on what it was like working with the season’s exciting new guest stars.

“So cool. Everybody was so cool in this new season. I think the cast is perfect,” says Myers exclusively to GamesRadar+. “Everybody fits their roles. Yeah, I had a great time working with all of them. So this next season will be fun.”

Wednesday season 2 has added quite the string of famous faces such as Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Joanna Lumley. But that's not all as Joker 2 star Lady Gaga is also set to appear, although her role is yet to be disclosed. Of course, original cast members are returning too. Myers will reprise her role as Wednesday’s bubbly roommate Enid Sinclair, alongside Wednesday herself Jenna Ortega. Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) will also return.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Although we know that season 2 will hit the streamer sometime in 2025, Netflix is yet to reveal an exact release date. But, don't worry, as you don't have to wait at all to see Myers again, as her new project A Minecraft Movie has just hit the big screen.

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Starring Myers as protective big sister Natalie, the new video game movie follows four regular world humans (Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks) as they get pulled into a strange cubic world with their only chance of survival falling fown to an eccentric in-game character named Steve (Jack Black).

When asked what she thinks Enid and Wednesday would do if they were pulled into the Minecraft world, Myers replied: "I think they'd both be a little bit freaked out, but then I think quickly Enid would get the hang of it. She'd build a little house out of pink wood or some sheep wool." However, Myers doesn't think Wednesday would fare too well in the Overworld. "I don't think Wednesday would do anything," adds Myers. "She would just stand there and be confused."

A Minecraft Movie is out in cinemas now. For more, check out our A Minecraft Movie review, or see our list of the best video game movies to add to your watchlist.